Novi residents to choose City Council members, vote on bond

NOVI — In the Novi Note’s coverage area, voters will decide whether or not to implement a school bond proposal and select candidates for mayor and City Council on Nov. 4. Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goals if elected. The answers are printed verbatim. Profile forms were not sent to candidates who are running unopposed.

Novi Mayor

Justin Fischer

Novi City Council

Seven candidates are running for three four-year terms.

Joe Bertera

Age: 53

Occupation: Realtor

Municipality of residence: Novi

For how long: 25 years

Online campaign information: facebook.com/people/Joe-Bertera-Elect-to-Novi-City-Council/61573867090591/

Education: BBA Eastern Michigan University concentration in Accounting

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: I’ve lived in Novi for 25 years and watched it grow and change — but one thing hasn’t: Every city council member lives south of I-96 in a concentrated area. With Novi’s continued growth, the at-large voting system is outdated and unfair. It’s time for district-based voting so every neighborhood — north, south, east, and west — has a real voice. Residents must come first. Government should serve the residents, not silence them.

Toby D. Brazwell

Age: 51

Occupation: District Manager for an Insurance company; Motivational Speaker

Municipality of residence: Novi

For how long: 5 years

Online campaign information: www.tobyfornovi.com

Education: Bachelors in Criminology (Ohio State University)

Previously and currently held elected offices: NA

Top goals: My top goals for Novi are to strengthen our infrastructure while protecting green spaces, ensure affordable housing and opportunities for all residents, and keep our community’s voice at the center of every decision. Through my NOVI vision — Next Generation, Opportunity, Voice, and Innovation — I will champion inclusive growth, support small businesses, and promote sustainable development that keeps Novi thriving for families today and tomorrow.

Jonathan Gold

Age: 56

Occupation: Project Manager

Municipality of residence: Novi

For how long: 20 years

Online campaign information: Jonathangoldforcouncil.com

Education: Degree work at Miami of Ohio University

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: Novi is a great place to live. We must fight hard to keep our city’s infrastructure sound and being maintained on a regular schedule. Power, and water are key resources to the residents and we must hold accountable the companies and organizations that providing them. Businesses without reliable power and internet will not stay, and residents, paying increase after increase in their utility, cable, and internet bills aren’t getting the service they deserve.

Priya Gurumurthy

Age: 47

Occupation: IT Director

Municipality of residence: Novi

For how long: 6+ years

Online campaign information: www.priyafornovi.com

Education: Master’s degree in computer science

Bachelor’s degree in computer science

Previously and currently held elected offices: Novi City Council: 2023 to Present

Top goals: I am committed to providing Novi’s public safety teams with the resources they need to protect our community, while fostering a better quality of life for older adults through enhanced services. I will continue building a long-term vision for Novi — fiscally responsible and rooted in smart, sustainable growth. This includes integrating environmental sustainability into city practices, from planning to park preservation. I will keep listening to residents and working collaboratively to build tomorrow, together.

Aaron Martinez

Age: 32

Occupation: Attorney

Municipality of residence: Novi

For how long: Lifelong resident (32 years)

Online campaign information: AaronForNovi.com

Education: J.D., University of Detroit Mercy School of Law

B.A., Michigan State University

Previously and currently held elected offices: No public elected offices

Top goals: My goal is to help build a Novi that is Safe, Connected, Sustainable, and Inclusive for generations to come. That means strong oversight of the City’s Public Safety Bond, deeper resident engagement, responsible development, and holding utilities accountable. I’m focused on practical results that improve people’s lives — from public safety and infrastructure to transparency and responsive local government.

Ed Roney

Age: 65

Occupation: Retired

Municipality of residence: Novi

For how long: 40 Years

Online campaign information: www.facebook.com/ewroney

Education: BS in Economics, MBA with concentrations on International Business and Entrepreneurship

Previously and currently held elected offices: None elected.

Top goals: Properly fund and staff all our public safety operations, always putting the safety and welfare of our residents as the highest priority. Work to preserve and protect the City’s woodlands and wetlands through property acquisition, development planning and enforcing our woodlands and wetlands ordinances. Our city has great services; however, they come at a cost. Continue to provide needed services, while ensuring a fiscally responsible budget, keeping our debt and City taxes the lowest possible.

Brian Smith

Age: 66

Occupation: Senior Software Engineer/Tech Lead Accurate Technologies Inc.

Municipality of residence: Novi

For how long: 40 years

Online campaign information: votebriansmith.com

Education: BS Industrial Engineering, General Motors Institute

Previously and currently held elected offices: Novi City Council 2021-current.

Top goals:

• Create Sustainability Master Plan, take actions to improve our environment.

• Implement Active Mobility Plan to make Novi safer and more connected for non-motorized transit.

• Ensure new public safety buildings are built to high environmental standards, and adaptable to future needs.

• Work with developers to preserve greenspace, and buy land for preservation and parks when possible.

• Continue to pass responsible budgets.

• Work with DTE to improve service.

• Get high speed fiber broadband to all residents.

Novi Community School District Bond Proposal

Shall Novi Community School District, Oakland County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Four Hundred Twenty-Five Million Dollars ($425,000,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of:

erecting additions to, remodeling, including security improvements to, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; erecting school buildings and school support buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; purchasing school buses; and acquiring, equipping, developing, and improving playgrounds, play fields, athletic fields and facilities, parking areas, driveways, and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2026 2.04 mills ($2.04 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a - 0- mills net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is thirty (30) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 3.52 mills ($3.52 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)