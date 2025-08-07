Novi residents approve bond to build public safety facilities

This space in Fire Station No. 1 is used as a meeting area, an eating area and a TV room. The new fire stations that will be built with the approved bond will be built for the size of today's Novi Fire Department.

File photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published August 7, 2025

Advertisement

The $120 million bond for new public safety buildings and technological advancements was passed by Novi voters on Aug. 5.

“This is a win for all of Novi,” said Novi Director of Communications Sheryl Walsh-Molloy, who resides in the city. “Our police and fire services are exceptional, and now, thanks to the trust and support of our residents, they will have the modern, purpose-built facilities they deserve. This is more than a building project — it’s a promise to those who keep us safe that we value their service and believe in their mission. Together we’ve made an investment in safety, in our community and in Novi’s future.”

The 1-mill tax increase to be levied starting in 2026 for the approved bond will provide funding for the relocation and construction of Fire Stations Nos. 1-3, along with the police headquarters.

The Police Department, along with Fire Station No. 1, will be moved to a more centralized 78,500-square-foot new facility to be built on Lee BeGole Drive near the current police gun range. The city will also build a road to service the building. This part of the project is estimated to cost $91.85 million.

The new Fire Station No. 2 and Fire Station No. 3 will be 14,500-square-foot facilities to be located in north Novi and southeast Novi for an estimated cost of $13.15 million and $13 million, respectively.

Fire Station No. 4 will remain at its current location but receive some on-site improvements that are anticipated to cost $2 million.

The current buildings were built in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and because of the cinder block construction, they cannot be expanded, according to the city.

At the time the buildings were built, women were not commonly taking up careers in law enforcement. Today, women account for approximately 20% of the force.

The Police and Fire departments have more than doubled in size, with 73 officers now patrolling the streets. The police headquarters also provides office space for a variety of other related forces, including 25 civilian employees, roughly 10 people on a federal task force, approximately 10 Michigan State Police officers, 75 Community Emergency Response Team volunteers, and 30 Volunteers In Public Safety.

“We are incredibly grateful to the residents of Novi for their support and trust,” said Chief of Public Safety and Novi resident Erick Zinser. “Our teams come to work every day committed to protecting this community with professionalism, compassion, and pride. With these new facilities, we’ll have the space, tools and environment to train, collaborate and serve even more effectively. This investment shows that Novi stands behind its first responders — and we remain deeply honored to serve this community.”

Resident Holly Jones said she was opposed to the bond, not because she didn’t agree that the departments needed to update and upgrade buildings, but rather because she didn’t feel it was the right time to move forward with such a project.

“I don’t think it’s the right time to put all this money into it when the economy is so shaky,” Jones said. “I mean, I don’t know what is going on with the economy. I’m thinking there might be a recession soon. Hopefully not, but if you pay attention — I don’t know — it’s not looking good. So, it’s a good idea and I think we need to do it, but I think the economy needs to be better before I would feel comfortable with my rent and my mom and my aunt’s stuff going up.”

Deputy City Clerk Melissa Morris said that it was a low voter turnout, but that it is typical for August elections.

“We have about 46,000 registered voters. It was only about a 20% turnout,” Morris said. “August elections tend to be lower. August (elections) in general tend to be lower than normal (November elections).”

In total, 9,560 ballots were cast, with 54.78% (5,237 votes) approving the bond proposal and 45.22% (4,323 votes) opposed.

“I don’t know if people just didn’t feel the need to vote. That’s kind of just how it panned out,” Morris said.

Designing the new buildings will begin this fall, and construction is anticipated to begin in late 2026 or early 2027.



