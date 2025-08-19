Novi police, firefighters take youth back-to-school shopping

Novi firefighter/paramedic Anthony Giannini poses for a picture with Roland Alexander, 11, as they shop for back-to-school clothes Aug. 9 at Kohl’s.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published August 19, 2025

Novi Police Officer Alex Marchione watches as Michael Lewis, 8, picks out a toy. Photo by Charity Meier

NOVI — To help ensure that children and teens in the community start the school year off right, members of the Novi Public Safety Department, in partnership with Novi Youth Assistance, took 15 students shopping at the Kohl’s department store in Novi Aug. 8.

The kids met up with the police officers for an early morning shopping spree at 8 a.m. so they could shop before the store opened to the public. Each student was allotted $250 to spend on things needed for school.

Kasha Dreasky, a mom of three, said the program is wonderful for single moms like herself. Dreasky said that her kids have participated in the program for the last three years and really enjoy it.

“I love this program that they have. It’s definitely a big help for parents that are struggling, especially the single parents,” Dreasky said.

She said that for her, the best part of the event is that kids get to see that police aren’t bad people, as social media tends to portray them to be.

“That’s one of the biggest parts, mainly because we’re African American and a lot of African Americans see police as the threat and as the bad guy. So, it just puts police in a different light in the kids’ eyes instead of always seeing the body cam videos on the internet and all that,” Dreasky said. “It just gives them something nice to look forward to and something nice to do and look at the police as they’re not just bullies.”

Officer Brian Tillman said that it gives him and his comrades a chance to interact with the community.

“For my job, I’m, you know, pulling people over and responding to calls where it’s not the greatest day in their lives, so if I can have a chance to do this to, you know, help people out in a positive way, then I’m all for it,’ Tillman said. “I think it gives us a chance to show that we are humans and can interact with people in more than just a (stereotypical) police officer way. I think it does give us a better light.”

Bella Kilafi, 16, said it was nice to go back-to-school shopping for clothes, as it is something she doesn’t do very often.

“It’s nice to go back-to-school shopping for clothes. I usually wear the same clothes,” Kilafi said. “I have a job, I buy my own stuff, every once in a while, but clothes are expensive. I don’t usually get to go on, like, a shopping spree. So, it’s nice to get a ton of new clothes to go into the school year with.”

Michael Lewis, 8, said the best part of the experience was “getting lots of underwear.” He said he got three packs of Pikachu underwear. Pikachu is a popular Pokemon character.

Twelve-year-old Maria Ujkaj said that it was a really good experience for her. She said that she felt that other kids would enjoy it as well.

“I feel like it can teach kids, like, how to handle finances and stuff, like counting money,” Ujkaj said.

She said the best part of the experience was definitely shopping with the police officers and firefighters.

“They walk you through it, and they’re really nice,” Ujkaj said.