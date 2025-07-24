Novi hosts Indian Dance and Music Showcase

Dancers from the Naatiyalaya Academy perform an Indian classical dance during the Indian Dance and Music Showcase July 17 at Fuerst Park in Novi.

Photo by Charity Meier

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published July 24, 2025

NOVI — A dance showcase at Fuerst Park in Novi July 17 highlighted some of the various types of Indian dances, and the talents of local performers of all ages.

The event, organized by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department as part of the Sizzling Summer Art and Culture Series, featured the vocal stylings of Dhruv Rathod, a sophomore at Novi High School, and performances by Novi dance companies SMK Bollywood, Furteelay Dance, Naatiyalaya Academy, and The Center for Performance Arts and Learning in Wixom.

The groups performed several different dances, including some that people might not typically associate with Indian culture, such as hip-hop and tap.

Despite the possibility of rain, a large crowd filled the Fuerst Park amphitheater.

“I think the turnout was good,” said City Councilwoman Priya Gurumurthy, who gave the opening remarks.

She said she was excited to have a good turnout for the event despite the possibility of “gloomy” weather.

Gurumurthy said that for those who enjoyed the event, they can expect to see more dancing at the city’s first Diwali event 5-8:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Novi Civic Center.