Novi Community School District putting $425M bond proposal before voters

Stewart Reich, project manager for King Scott Associates, gives members of the Novi school community a tour of Novi High School and rooms that district officials would like to upgrade, including the robotics room, as part of the State of the District address Feb. 25.

File photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published June 24, 2025

NOVI — The Novi Community School District will seek voter approval of a $425 million bond proposal to “improve and reimagine” district facilities, according to a press release.

The Board of Education voted 6-0 during its June 12 regular meeting to approve placing the measure on the Nov. 4 ballot.

“Our students have a unique opportunity to experience facilities that match and support their great potential,” school board President Danielle Ruskin said in a press release.

The no-tax-increase bond would allow the district to revamp Novi High School, make some additions and improvements to K-8 buildings, and buy furniture, fixtures, equipment and technology for the district.

Jorgia Basner-May has two children in the district, is the president of the Special Education Parent Advisory Committee and sits on the bond committee to give a voice to parents of children with special needs.

“Novi (High School) is so outstanding, and now I think we’ll have a building that reflects that,” Basner-May said.

The district highlighted the following projects that would be paid for through the bond:

Novi High School

• A new academic innovation hub and updated learning spaces.

• Safety, parking lot, circulation and wayfinding improvements.

• A performing arts lobby addition and an extensive auditorium remodel.

• An expansion and remodel of the Black Box Theatre and band/orchestra rooms.

• A new activity center to support school and community programs, including new multisport courts, an indoor track, a turf field, a natatorium, and a competition gym.

• A new main entry and improved building navigation with natural light.

• Interior finishes; heating, ventilating and cooling; and other school infrastructure improvements.

Novi K-8

• A Novi Middle School STEM addition and secure athletic wing entrance.

• A new turf field and concession complex at Novi Middle School.

• Orchard Hills Elementary classroom additions and an extensive remodeling and reconfiguration of the facility, including parking and circulation drives.

• Interior finishes, HVAC, site improvements and playground improvements at elementary school buildings.

Furniture, fixtures, equipment and technology

• Smartboards computers.

• Classroom & media center furniture.

• Playground equipment.

• New buses.

“One of the main reasons we decided to go out this November is because we have a unique opportunity to maintain our millage, while making these investments in our students. Historically, we have made several small additions to the high school in reaction to our growing community that have not necessarily been intentionally connected. By taking a more comprehensive and holistic approach this time, we will be able to proactively unify every facet of our high school campus. While it is important to continue improvements with our district, we must be good stewards of the funds the community entrusts us with,” Superintendent Ben Mainka said in a press release.

Monies generated from the bond could only be used for improvements to the NCSD facilities. According to state law, proceeds generated from the bond cannot be used to cover salaries for teachers, administrators or staff. The funds are also prohibited from being directed to cover routine maintenance expenses or other operational expenses for the district.

