Novi BBQ Fest returns for Memorial Day weekend

People wait in lines to purchase barbecue dishes from food trucks during the Novi BBQ Fest May 26.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published May 28, 2025

NOVI — The sixth annual Novi BBQ Fest returned for its second run on Memorial Day weekend at Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk.

Despite unusually cool weather, crowds of people from all over metro Detroit came out to Novi to celebrate the holiday with some good eats.

Bart Loeb, who runs the festival, said that despite presale ticket sales being down almost 40% and the cooler weather, attendance actually increased this year by approximately 4,000 people, or over 10%.

The festival started as a few trucks getting together to sell some barbecue and has now grown to a large-scale festival on Memorial Day weekend over the last two years.

“Last year it exploded and got much bigger. For the last two years, it’s been on Memorial Day weekend and we found a home. I think barbecue is traditionally a Memorial Day thing, and ever since we moved it to Memorial Day (weekend), it’s grown quite a bit,” Loeb said.

This year, the festival featured 12 barbecue food trucks from all over the country and 10 food trucks with other types of food specialties such as tacos and ice cream, as well as local musicians, games and contests for adults and children, as well as plenty of shopping with local vendors.

Tonie Young, of Farmington Hills, has attended the festival for the last two years with her husband, Robert. She said she loves everything about the festival. She said it is perfect for those who don’t want to cook themselves and or don’t have a party to go to.

“I love the food, and I love the vendors out there too. I always find something to buy. And the music — love the music. It’s very diverse,” Tonie Young said. “We just have a ball. Everybody should go.”

Robert Young enjoyed the festival too.

“The food was great. The weather was great. The people are cheerful. Everything’s great,” he said.

Robert Young said the only thing that could make the festival a bit better would be to have more beverage trucks or beverage stands, as most of the food trucks did not offer any type of beverage and he had to seek out a beverage stand after purchasing food.

Tracy and Jon Curtis, of Gladwin, have operated a food truck business for the last three years with the help of their son, Greg. This was their first year serving people at Novi BBQ Fest, but they said that it proved to be quite fruitful for them, although the first few days were slow as a result of the weather.

“It was rough the first few days with the weather and not very many people came out. We were kind of skeptical with it being our very first year being here. We wondered if we underestimated what really happens, as everyone kept telling us it’s huge, but the numbers weren’t there, but other than that, once the sun came out yesterday, it was fun. We stayed busy,” Tracy Curtis said.

“Overall, we met some very neat people and made some new friends. Some close enough to the boys that we pretty much call them family now after spending the four days with them (at the event),” Tracy Curtis said.

Their business, Yetti Old World Cuisine,was declared to be the best overall food truck, based on the People’s Choice Award on Monday night. Attendees voted for the best overall food truck by scanning a QR Code at each truck.

“Astonishing. Very unexpected,” Tracey Curtis said. “The only thing I could tell my husband is, ‘Your food spoke for us.’”

Jon Curtis, who is the primary cook, was surprised to learn they had won best food truck.

“It blew my mind because I definitely wasn’t expecting that one,” Jon Curtis said. “I’m just a humble old farm kid.”

The family business will be presented with a trophy for the distinction in the upcoming weeks.

Loeb and his wife, Karen Stetz, are now working on putting together the Novi Fine Art Show, scheduled for June 20-22 at Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk.