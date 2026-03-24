Neighboring cities step up to help Grosse Pointe Farms swimmers this summer

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published March 24, 2026

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GROSSE POINTE FARMS/PARK/WOODS — To paraphrase an old insurance jingle, like a good neighbor, the Park and Woods share.

With Grosse Pointe Farms getting a new pool and bathhouse complex this summer, Farms officials reached out to neighboring Pointes to secure limited pool and park privileges for Farms residents while theirs is under construction.

Grosse Pointe Park and Grosse Pointe Woods have agreed to allow Farms residents to swim in their pools over the summer season, from May 23 through Sept. 7. Farms residents will be split evenly into two groups, based on their voting precinct, with one precinct being assigned to the Park pool and the other to the Woods pool. Officials said Farms park passes will be issued in two different colors to make it easier for gate guards in the respective cities to make sure Farms residents are using the proper pool.

“This is just another (example) of our cooperation (among) our communities,” Park City Manager Nick Sizeland said during a Feb. 2 City Council meeting.

The council concurred, voting unanimously in favor of the agreement.

“I love the idea,” Park City Councilman Martin McMillan said. “I think it’s great to help out our neighbors.”

The Farms has agreed to pay the Woods and Park $20,000 per community in exchange for pool usage, so the Park and Woods will have funds for additional personnel and equipment. In addition, the Farms is sharing its lifeguard roster from last year with the two cities, in case they want to hire any of those lifeguards.

The usage agreement isn’t expected to swamp either park. Based on peak usage in the Farms in July 2025, pool attendance averaged 36 — which includes swim team participants from 4 to 6 p.m. The highest number of users occurred July 4, when there were 78.

Farms officials expect those numbers to be lower this summer, when swimmers will need to use a pool outside of the community and when they won’t have guest privileges. In addition, the Farms swim team will use the Grosse Pointe South High School pool and synchronized swimming will be relocated to Osius Park in Grosse Pointe Shores.

Because Farms residents will be split between the parks, Farms officials have told the Park and Woods they feel average pool usage per day will be 30 to 60 swimmers, meaning 15 to 30 additional swimmers at each park.

“This is a great opportunity for them to engage with our community, our parks,” Park City Councilman Patrick Gleason said.

McMillan suggested possibly offering some guest privileges to Farms residents, as well as possibly allowing them to see movies at the Park’s movie theater and use Three Mile Park/Patterson Park as well.

City Councilman Max Wiener said they could research McMillan’s ideas to see if those might be feasible. He said he was in support of the agreement, noting, as did McMillan, that the Park might one day need to use a neighboring city’s pool while its own is rebuilt.

Park City Councilman Brent Dreaver said he was glad they were doing this and “helping to save some kids’ summer.”

“I’m really excited to have our neighbors here,” Dreaver said.

McMillan said more people using the pool will be more fun.

“I think this is the greatest thing since sliced bread,” McMillan said.

The Grosse Pointe Woods City Council unanimously approved an identical proposal as part of its consent agenda Feb. 2. City Councilman Todd McConaghy wasn’t present for that meeting.