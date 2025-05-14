Mi Work Matters promotes workers with intellectual, developmental disabilities

Mi Work Matters ambassadors and coaches pose for a picture before giving a presentation at the Novi Public Library May 8. From left are Grace Boldman, Ian Edgar, Catie Boldman, Jane Muszynski, Voshon Moore, Jared Lonnerstater and Nathan Smith.

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published May 14, 2025

NOVI — People with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have found employment held a discussion at the Novi Public Library May 8 as ambassadors for Mi Work Matters, a nonprofit organization, on the value of workers with disabilities.

“This team will show you disability does not mean inability,” said Novi librarian Jennifer McArdle, who organized the event.”They are living proof that inclusivity brings strength and prosperity to both business and communities.”

Mi Work Matters provides leadership training for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through advocacy, paid work experience and transferable job skills. It was started in 2018 by families, caregivers and advocates.

Presentations by the group provide a way to empower the ambassadors and serve as an opportunity to debunk myths about workers with disabilities.

One of those myths is that employees with disabilities will cost more, but according to the group, they increase revenue.

The motto for Mi Work Matters is “work the dream,” a philosophy that stresses how important work is for an individual.

“Work the dream. Work is a dream come true for most of us. We all need a job. We need money. We need social connection. Having a job is more than money; it’s part of your identity, it’s being part of the community. So, work truly is a dream come true,” said Grace Boldman, who coaches the ambassadors. “The other thing that ‘work the dream’ means to us is that you have to work to make your dreams come true.”

Nathan Smith, a married father who has Asperger’s syndrome, spoke about the importance of work to him. He works for Kohl’s and serves as an auxiliary member for the United States Coast Guard.

“My words to live by are, ‘You are always at your best when you are serving others,’” Smith said.

Smith said that because of Asperger’s, he struggles to comprehend communication differences such as sarcasm. But in spite of that, he has loving relationships, an enthusiasm for learning and a talent for leadership.

“What makes me a great employee? I’m a leader. I’m willing to try new things. I don’t let my disability define what I can do,” he said.

“I care deeply about people and feel best when I am helping,” he said.

Jared Lonnerstater said that he was the first employee with a disability to be hired at Mod Market in Northville. He said that since then he has been recognized as hardworking and dedicated to his job.

“I love working and I never want to stop,” he said. “Having a job is an important part of my life.”

Anastasia and Katie’s Coffee Shop and Cafe in Livonia is named after the daughters of the co-founders of Mi Work Matters. It opened in 2019 as a social enterprise of the nonprofit.

“It is a coffee shop with a purpose. We believe everyone is unique in their own way and makes an undeniable contribution to our society,” Jane Musynski said.

The shop provides support and training for people with and without disabilities. The shop offers breakfast and lunch as well as catering and box lunch services.

“Their coffee shop is a beautiful example of what’s possible when we make room for everyone,” McArdle said.

“My words to live by: ‘Never ever give up,’” said ambassador Ian Edgar, who has hydrocephalus.

Edgar said he has learned a lot from working at the coffee shop for the last five years and has been able to utilize those skills and expand his work by creating Anastasia and Katie’s Car Show.

Edgar suffered a stroke as an infant that caused cerebral palsy, a cognitive impairment, and a speech impediment. However, he said, despite his disability, he is a great employee because he is enthusiastic, reliable, punctual and supports his team.

“Having a job has made my whole life better,” Edgar said.

“My favorite thing about working at the coffee shop is just knowing that I’m starting the customer’s day off right,” he said. “Whenever I serve a customer and they are happy, it just makes my day.”

Of those in the U.S. with an intellectual disability, only about 20% of them are working, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Aren’t these ambassadors wonderful? They are proof positive that inclusive hiring works, and it doesn’t just work for you, it works for our world,” Muszynski said.

She said that people with intellectual disabilities have a lot of support from family, friends and caregivers, and therefore it is a huge target audience.

“So, including them is not just a good thing to do to be a good person, it’s good business,” Muszynski said.

“Regardless if you have a disability or not, just do what feels right for you and don’t let anybody stop you,” Edgar said. “If anyone tries to give you a hard time about the choices you make, just forget about them. Don’t let them stop you.”

A waitlist is available online for those with intellectual and physical disabilities interested in employment at the coffee shop. To sign up for the waitlist, go to anastasiaandkatiescoffee.com.