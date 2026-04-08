LTUX welcomes gamers, cosplayers to Southfield

Star Wars character Kylo-Ren, left, joins Makenna Alvira, right, who wears an original “Star Wars” costume that she designed at LTUX April 4. With them is Kaiden Ember, who portrays Doctor Eggman from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published April 8, 2026

Lawrence Tech student Kaitlyn Fitzpatrick, left, and Lawrence Tech math professor Yelena Vaynberg, right, work a craft table. The Lawrence Tech 3D Printing Club created multiple fantasy and role playing items for sale at the convention. Photo by Liz Carnegie

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SOUTHFIELD — Lawrence Technological University’s campus was bursting with activity April 4 as hundreds came to attend LTUX, the university’s annual games and anime expo.

LTUX was held primarily in two of the university’s buildings. The event had a vendor market, an arcade, a cosplay contest, panel discussions and a gaming tournament. Additionally, there was an area where game design students at Lawrence Tech could have their games play tested.

Ted Coutilish, the vice president of communications for Yellow Flag, Lawrence Tech’s marketing group, said LTUX is a big deal for the university.

“There is just so much that goes on,” he said. “People are so passionate about gaming and showing off their cosplays. It’s very exciting.”

Coutilish said the convention anticipated between 800 and 1,200 people to attend.

Sterling Heights resident Megan Adamski said this was the second year she has attended LTUX. She came to LTUX cosplaying as Tuxedo Sam, a character created by Sanrio. She said it’s important to support local conventions like LTUX.

“I think it’s cool to see students be involved in (LTUX) programming and planning,” Adamski said.

Additionally, Adamski said she has been a part of the cosplay community for five years, and that she enjoys seeing people get involved with it at conventions. She said cosplay has allowed her and many others to express themselves, and that conventions create connections within the community.

Lawrence Tech junior and game design student Monet Bidock was one of many students with a game being play tested at LTUX. Bidock’s game, “Final Spire,” was a town defense game with a magic system.

Bidock said that while this was her third time attending LTUX, it was the first time she was showcasing a game.

“From the student side of it, (LTUX) has a productive focus because we’re getting feedback from people trying out our games,” she said. “We want to share our ideas, and this gives us that chance.”

Attendees and students were not the only people enjoying LTUX. Meghan Middleton was one of the vendors at the convention. She said LTUX does more for its vendors than other conventions, such as offering breaks and helping with booth setup.

Middleton said she had a good reception from people at LTUX.

“I do a little bit of everything,” she said. “Everyone has been incredibly kind and helpful. I hope to come back next year.”

Middleton’s shop is called “Treasure Horde Crafts.” It can be found on both Instagram and Etsy.