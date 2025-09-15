Looking back: 1994 St. Clair Shores Public Library renovation

Photo provided by the St. Clair Shores Historical Commission

St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published September 15, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — As the library begins its renovation, we look back at an earlier project, which took place in 1994-1995.

This photo from 1994 shows the renovation well under way. During that time, the Gilstorf Meeting Room was redone, the public computer and study room areas were added, and 2,000 square feet of new carpet was put down.

In the current renovation, due to be completed in the spring of 2026, the Youth Services area will be moved and completely redone, the circulation desk will be replaced, and the Local History Center will be moved to the main floor of the library. Fortunately, the funds for these projects are coming from grants and donations.

The staff at the St. Clair Shores Public Library looks forward to welcoming our patrons back into the building soon!

To view other historic photographs, go to sbrb-montage.auto-graphics.com.

— Submitted by Heidi Christein, archivist, St. Clair Shores Public Library