Local police participate in prescription drug take back day

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published April 20, 2026

Prescription pills can be dropped off to a cadet at the front desk of the Shelby Township Police Department, 52530 Van Dyke Ave., who will then place it in the secure drop box inside the station. Photo provided by Shelby Township police

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SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Residents now have a safe way to rid their homes of unused and expired over-the-counter and prescription drugs.

The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 30th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 25. The biannual event offers free, anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,200 local drop-off locations nationwide — including the Shelby Township Police Department.

Families can help prevent prescription drug misuse and reduce the potential for accidental poisonings by getting rid of unnecessary medications in their homes.

“Removing unused and expired medications from your home and disposing of them properly is a simple but powerful step in preventing prescription drug misuse,” DEA Administrator Terrance Cole said in a prepared statement. “DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a critical public safety initiative that we have hosted for 16 years. Its continued success is due, in large part, to our local and state law enforcement and community partners who continue to stand with us to make our communities safe.”

The public can discard expired, unused and unwanted medications for destruction at their local police stations during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Locally, the front desk of the Shelby Township Police Department, 52530 Van Dyke Ave., is open to the public for prescription drop-offs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We just want to make sure the medication doesn’t get into other people’s hands — maybe someone who is maybe underage or looking for prescription medication that isn’t prescribed to them,” Shelby Township Police Sgt. Kevin Bailey said. “As soon as you realize you don’t need the prescription any longer, we ask that you get it turned over to us and we can dispose of it the proper way, so it doesn’t get into anyone else’s hands.”

Pills including medication, vitamins, samples and pet medication are accepted.

“We get probably hundreds of pounds a year. Every time I clean the box out, I get about 20-60 pounds, and I do it about every week or so,” Bailey said.

Residents are asked to remove the medication from its original bottle and place it all in one zip-seal bag before bringing it to the front desk. A cadet will then place it in the secure drop box inside the station.

Liquids, ointments, prescription patches, needles, medication from businesses or clinics, hydrogen peroxide, inhalers, aerosol cans, lotions, nonprescription ointments or thermometers are not accepted.

For more information, call the Shelby Township Police Department at (586) 731-2121.