Lakeland Manor celebrates 50 years of family moments

Lakeland Manor has been a staple in St. Clair Shores for half a century.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published April 8, 2026

James Nahra, owner of Lakeland Manor, stands near a photo of his wife, Sandra, who created many of the recipes for the banquet center. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

At the St. Clair Shores City Council meeting on March 16, Mayor Kip Walby presented a proclamation to Nahra to celebrate Lakeland Manor’s 50th anniversary. Photo by Alyssa Ochss

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ST. CLAIR SHORES — With over 50 years of hosting life’s most important celebrations, Lakeland Manor has been a staple in the community.

Owner James Nahra bought the banquet hall back in 1976. The building was originally built in the 1950s. He said his experience in the city has been good.

“I have no problems,” James said.

James said a lot has changed since 1976 including the pricing, weddings and much more. He’s watched businesses come and go on Harper Avenue through the years. At the time of purchase in 1976, James lived in Detroit.

James’ mother was a chef for a Lebanese church. When his brother bought a banquet hall, he bought one right after that. He was heavily inspired by both his brother and his mom to go into the banquet business. Currently, James has no plans to retire.

Over the years, people who have had previous celebrations come back to celebrate other life moments. James likes to see them back.

His wife, Sandra Nahra, created all of the hall’s cherished recipes. She passed away 13 years ago and a portrait of her hangs on the office wall.

“She was amazing. She was Lakeland Manor,” James said.

James said the city, the city fathers and the people of St. Clair Shores have been very good to the manor.

When the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February 2022, Councilman Dave Rubello reached out to the manor to host a fundraiser to support the orphanage his daughter came from in Ukraine. While James was currently out of town, his daughter Nicole Nahra took on the project.

“In three days they raised $60,000,” James said.

At the March 16 St. Clair Shores council meeting, James and Lakeland Manor received a proclamation celebrating the 50th anniversary. James thanked the mayor, the council and the people of St. Clair Shores for their support.

“I thank you and Sandra thanks you,” James said at the meeting.

Councilman Dave Rubello said he couldn’t believe it’s been 50 years and he had his graduation party at the manor. Rubello mentioned the fundraiser and said it was beautiful.

“I will always be thankful for you and the people of St. Clair Shores love you and your family,” Rubello said.