Haggerty Road closed from 13 Mile to 14 Mile roads for sewer project

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published September 2, 2025

NOVI — The Road Commission for Oakland County closed Haggerty Road from 13 Mile to 14 Mile roads on the border of Novi and Farmington Hills on Sept. 2.

The road, which carries approximately 15,600 vehicles daily, is expected to be closed until late September while the Road Commission replaces a culvert that carries the Seeley Drain under the road, according to an RCOC press release.

According to the release, access to homes and businesses on the road will be maintained, but the road will be completely closed at the culvert, which is located just north of Lancaster Drive.

The project is estimated to cost $975,000 and is being paid for by the Road Commission.

During the project, workers will remove the 60-year-old metal culvert and replace it with a larger, aluminum-coated corrugated pipe. They will also be milling the existing asphalt and repaving the road section south of Lancaster Drive to the new culvert.

The project will involve restoring grass and placing riprap at all locations of exposed earth to prevent erosion. The project has been contracted to DiPonio Contracting of Shelby Township.

During the project, traffic will be detoured via 12 Mile Road to M-5 to 14 Mile Road, back to Haggerty Road, and vice versa.

The city of Novi has also closed 13 Mile Road from Haggerty Road to M-5 for a paving project until approximately late September.

For more information on the culvert project, visit rcocweb.org or call (877) 858-4804 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.