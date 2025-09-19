First phase of resurfacing project closes section of Novi Road

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published September 19, 2025

NOVI — A section of Novi Road stretching from Eight Mile Road to Allen Road, which carries approximately 13,700 vehicles daily, is now closed until mid-November as part of a $6.9 million resurfacing project, according to a press release from the Road Commission for Oakland County.

During that time, the curved section of Novi Road south of Allen Road will be reconstructed. Novi Road is completely closed from just south of the Tree Tops apartments entrance to Eight Mile Road.

Through traffic will be detoured from Eight Mile to Meadowbrook Road to Nine Mile Road and back to Novi Road and vice versa. Access to homes and businesses in the affected area will be maintained by using Nine Mile Road to Novi Road.

The project will pause in mid-November for the winter months, according to the release, and the road will reopen. However, construction will resume in the spring of 2026 with the major resurfacing of the section from Allen Road to Nine Mile Road, the release states.

In the spring of 2026, Novi Road, from Eight Mile Road to Nine Mile Road, will close to northbound traffic as the construction project resumes. The northbound traffic detour will be Eight Mile Road to Beck Road to 10 Mile Road, and back to Novi Road. The road will remain open to southbound traffic. The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2026.

The majority of the project will be paid for with federal funds along with matching dollars from the Road Commission, Novi, Northville and Oakland County general government (through the Tri-Party Program), the release states.

Along with reconstructing the curve between Eight Mile Road and Allen Road, the project will include: pavement milling and repaving with two layers of asphalt; adding a continuous center left-turn lane throughout this section of Novi Road; adding two northbound lanes and one southbound lane from the Rouge River or Allen Drive to Nine Mile Road; repairing the bridge over the Rouge River; placing curb and gutter where appropriate within the project; installing storm sewers to improve drainage; reconstructing side street and driveway approaches throughout the project; improving pedestrian crosswalks to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act; installing high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) beacons for pedestrians just north of Galway Street; and upgrading traffic signs and pavement markings.

The work is being performed by Dan’s Excavating, of Shelby Township. For more information on the project, go to rcocweb.org.

