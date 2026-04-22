Equipment purchased for town square splash pad

Kevin Johnson, director of Macomb Township Department of Public Works, speaks to the Macomb Township Board of Trustees on April 8 about the purchase of parts for a splash pad and fountain to be built outside of the Township Hall.

Photo by Dean Vaglia

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published April 22, 2026

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MACOMB TOWNSHIP — A placemaking set piece came one step closer to being made April 8 as the Macomb Township Board of Trustees approved purchasing over $314,000 worth of equipment to build a splash pad in the township municipal complex.

Coming in below the set budget of $400,000, the splash pad’s parts were purchased from Vortex Aquatic Structures International and will be installed by the same company. The splash pad will surround a fountain located in between Broughton Road, Macomb Street and Plattsburg Street outside of the Township Hall. The fountain and other amenities are not part of the $314,201 purchase.

“It’s the piping that’s going to feed the water that’s going to be going through that splash zone area and will feed the fountain, and there’s also going to be a little pump house, if you will, that’s going to hold all of the equipment,” said Macomb Township Department of Public Works Director Kevin Johnson.

The splash pad will be activated by people pushing a button, while the fountain itself will be continuously running. The splash pad’s water will be fresh water from the township’s water system, and the fountain will be a recirculated water system.

A $982,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation is helping to fund the project.

“There was a survey done some years ago of our residents as to what amenities they would like to see provided by our recreation department, and a water feature came out as a No. 2 thing right behind walking paths,” Macomb Township Treasurer Leon Drolet said. “It’s very expensive to build a new park. We’re fortunate that we have a town square located, that we already own, right next to our rec center where we can put an amenity like this, thankfully, with the help from the state grant so kids and everybody can enjoy it.”

Parking ordinance change

Trustees also approved an amendment to Chapter 18 of the code of ordinances governing where commercial vehicles can be parked. The amendment defines commercial vehicles and allows for up to one commercial vehicle to be stored at a residential property so long as it has a gross weight of 10,500 lbs. or less.

The amendment opens up the ability to park a commercial vehicle at a residence under township code, though homeowner associations may impose rules restricting commercial vehicles from being stored at residences.

Fire Department updates

Two part-time firefighters, Daniel Luther and Christian Popp, were given the board’s approval to join the Macomb Township Fire Department’s ranks.

Trustees also approved purchasing a self-contained breathing apparatus refill compressor for around $68,100. The compressor will be the Macomb Township Fire Department’s second one and it will be stored at Station No. 3 to support use of the breathing apparatus at the on-site training tower. A similar unit was removed from Station No. 3 several years ago.

Fire Chief Robert Phillips said the department attempted to acquire grants to help with the purchase but was unsuccessful in doing so.