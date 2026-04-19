Downtown Shores welcomes Spring into Wellness

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published April 19, 2026

Gina Fuga-Fazzolari, owner of Greater Chiropractic, presented information about the Spring into Wellness event to the St. Clair Shores City Council on April 6. Photo by Alyssa Ochss

Advertisement

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Residents are invited to take spring cleaning to the next level by maintaining the mind, body and soul at the Spring into Wellness event hosted in downtown St. Clair Shores.

The event will start at 11 a.m. on April 25 with a plethora of vendors and experts aiming to help bring wellness to the entire body. Eventgoers should note that this does not coincide with the start of the St. Clair Shores social district, which begins on the second weekend of May.

Gina Fuga-Fazzolari, owner of Greater Chiropractic, said in a text message the event is hosted by the 9-Mack Merchants Association. Planning was a collaborative effort among business owners throughout the downtown area.

“The event highlights local businesses, wellness resources, and fun, interactive experiences for all ages capturing all of the different pillars of wellness,” Fuga-Fazzolari said in the text.

One of the features is an Adult Field Day, an active, friendly competition for adults that also evokes nostalgia. Teams are limited to four people over 18 years old and the entire event is limited to only 20 teams.

There will also be an inflatable bounce house, a DJ, a flower wall for photos and more.

At its meeting on April 6, the St. Clair Shores City Council voted 6-0 to adopt a resolution to host the event. Councilwoman Linda Bertges was excused from the meeting.

All required departments within the city approved the event with a couple of conditions from the St. Clair Shores Fire Department.

Fuga-Fazzolari presented the item, and she said they want to address every aspect of health including mental, physical and spiritual. They aim to incorporate all eight “pillars of wellness.”

Councilman Dave Rubello said Fuga-Fazzolari has been a bright spot to the area.

She said they’re always trying to find new and different types of events to have fun and get people out into the community. They chose the end of April due to, hopefully, better weather conditions and a need to add something to an otherwise empty month in terms of city events.

“We’re hoping to just to kind of get people excited for the summer events,” Fuga-Fazzolari said at the meeting.

“Just keep doing what you’re doing down there because it’s working and it’s catchy and people are enjoying themselves,” Rubello said.

Councilwoman Candice Rusie said they are hitting a lot of different areas in terms of wellness with activities for both children and adults.

“Thank you for all the innovation and all the energy you guys have brought, you and all the downtown folk,” Rusie said. “It’s nice to see these new events being created, bringing people together.”

Angela Washington, owner of Rondo Real Estate, said in an email that she is very excited for the event.

“Myself, and other members of Rondo, will be helping out with the field day stations and handing out water in front of our office,” Washington wrote in the email. “We were happy to be able to help by sponsoring the inflatable and DJ along with Greater Chiropractic.”

The link to sign up for the Adult Field Day is on the Greater Chiropractic website at greaterchiromi.com. Downtown St. Clair Shores is located on Greater Mack Avenue between Nine Mile Road and Cavalier Drive.