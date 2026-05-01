Dog lovers invited to hop aboard this ‘waggin’ trail

From events like Michigan Humane’s Mutt March to Edsel and Eleanor Ford House members walking their dogs on the grounds, the Ford House estate property makes for a scenic place to stroll with a pooch or two.

Photos provided by the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published May 1, 2026

Border collie Moss is a working dog tasked with discouraging Canada geese from setting up residence on Ford House grounds.

GROSSE POINTE SHORES — With its tranquil atmosphere, mature trees and lakefront setting, the grounds of the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores make for a scenic spot for a stroll.

And if that stroll also happens to involve Spot? Even better.

A new event will allow people to do just that. Tails in Motion, a fundraiser for the nonprofit Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society, will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 16. Participants will be able to walk the Jens Jensen-designed Ford House grounds with their leashed dogs; see demonstrations by Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety K-9 Arcos and his handler, officer Duncan Gill; check out pet-related vendors; and find out about adoptable pets available through GPAAS. The event is family friendly, and people without dogs are welcome as well.

“We’re really excited about this partnership,” Ford House President and CEO Mark Heppner said about working with GPAAS.

With Michigan Humane holding a different fundraiser this year, instead of the Mutt March that had long called the Ford House home, this is the only spring/summer dog walk event taking place at the estate in 2026.

“I (didn’t) want to lose the connection to local animal charities,” Heppner said.

With the Mutt March not happening, he approached GPAAS Executive Director Corinne Martin to see if they’d be interested in hosting a fundraiser.

Attendees can donate any dollar amount to participate. Commemorative T-shirts and tote bags will be available for purchase.

Through a raffle and silent auction, people will also be able to vie for valuables such as fine jewelry, restaurant gift certificates, Detroit Tigers baseball tickets, and items autographed by sports stars such as Grosse Pointe Woods native and U.S. Olympic gold medalist for the men’s ice hockey team Zach Werenski and Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham, center Jalen Duren and center/power forward Isaiah Stewart.

“We’re going to have some really good stuff in the raffle and silent auction,” Martin said.

People don’t need to be present to win, she said. The raffle tickets will be drawn at 12:30 p.m. May 16.

Students from the all-girls robotics team Botmasterz will be doing face-painting for kids, Martin said.

Animals available for adoption won’t be featured at Tails in Motion, but Martin said some adoptable dogs will be participating by walking with their foster families or volunteers, giving attendees a chance to meet them.

Because they’ve never conducted this event before, Martin said they don’t know how many participants to expect or how much money they could raise.

As of late April, Martin said, about 250 people had already registered.

“We’re just looking to raise money and have fun,” Martin said.

GPAAS, which was founded in 1991, is a state-licensed animal shelter that serves the five Grosse Pointes and Harper Woods. It has helped thousands of dogs, cats and other pets find new homes since its inception.

Organizers hope to make this an annual event.

“To me, it’s going to be (an event) that’s going to grow and grow and grow,” Heppner said.

Tails in Motion will take place rain or shine. Walkers should arrive by noon to give them enough time to walk the full grounds, if they choose. GPAAS is providing watering stations for dogs, and the Ford House will have beverages and snacks for their human companions.

The Ford House is located at 1100 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores. Advance registration is encouraged but not required. To register or for more information, visit gpaas.org or call (313) 884-1551.