Diwali Fest set to shine light on Indian culture

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published October 14, 2025

NOVI — The city of Novi will be shining some light on the holiday of Diwali this year with a short festival highlighting the culture and traditions of India from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Novi Civic Center.

“It’s the perfect thing to do,” City Councilwoman Priya Gurumurthy said, “because we have 30% Asians and a big percentage of that is Indians too.”

Gurumurthy said that it is important for people to immerse themselves in other cultures so that they can learn from each other.

Diwali is a major holiday celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists. It is a celebration of light and new beginnings that takes place over a five-day period every year. It commemorates the victory of light over darkness — good over evil.

“Since we are living in this diverse community here in the city of Novi, just how we learn about other cultures, it is important that other cultures learn about us as well,” said Manisha Rathod, of the Diwali committee. “I think we all know a little bit about each other’s culture, but I think that this would be a great way for them to know how we do it, why we do it, why is it important for us, and I would say that is the most important thing and that’s what we are trying to bring together so that it will be a good learning experience for everyone and to enjoy the festivities along with us.”

The celebration will begin with Mayor Justin Fischer lighting the diya, a lamp that represents new beginnings, at 5:45 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., cultural performances will begin and last for just over an hour. The dancing will begin with a performance from the “leaders of light,” which consists of Fischer, the City Council and City Manager Victor Cardenas.

“That is going to be a great kickoff and I feel that is an amazing showcase of how we are all coming together to celebrate from the city as well,” Gurumurthy said.

The festival is designed to show the cultures and traditions in each of the different regions of India.

“The thing is India is such a big country. North, south, east and west, we all celebrate it differently,” Rathod said.

According to Rathod, everything from the food to the dancing will represent the different regions of India.

“Every region celebrates it differently, but it is basically good over evil, lightness over darkness, new beginnings and food, family, community,” Rathod said.

“Every Indian celebrates it differently, but the key concept is the same and we exchange a lot of sweets and snacks,” Gurumurthy said.

Throughout the festival a video montage by Dhruv Rathod, a sophomore at Novi High School, on “The Significance of Diwali” will be played every 15 minutes.

Many Indian food vendors and retail businesses will be on hand as well.

The event will conclude with an elaborate fireworks display that will be conducted by the Fire Department from the softball field behind the Civic Center.

“Diwali is incomplete without fireworks,” Rathod said. “It’s like the Fourth of July — you have to have that.”

“You will get to know everything there is to know about Diwali in this one evening of light, culture and community that we are trying to bring together,” Rathod said.

Swaminathan Gopalakrishnan, Gurumurthy’s husband, who also sits on the Diwali committee, said that those who are not Hindu should participate in the festival for cultural appreciation and community connection.

“Diwali is a celebration of light, but is also the celebration of triumph of good over evil,” Rathod said. “In this day and age, so many things are happening around the world. So, this is just one day where we should come together collectively and just celebrate the goodness of everyone around us.”

She said that although it is not required, she recommends that attendees dress in bright, vibrant colors, as the holiday is all about color.

“Just bring in all the color and the good mood and cheer, and you know we’ll celebrate it together,” said Rathod.

“Until you really immerse yourself in the culture, you’re not really going to understand how they celebrate or why they celebrate,” Gurumurthy said. “So, I think it is very important.”