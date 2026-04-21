Dentist charged with racketeering in massive Medicaid scheme

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published April 21, 2026

TROY — Faddi Salim, 37, of Troy, was arraigned in the 54B District Court in East Lansing for allegedly conducting a massive Medicaid fraud scheme involving dental crowns.

It is alleged Salim repeatedly billed the taxpayer-funded Medicaid program for large numbers of crowns on individual patients that were unnecessary. This case came to light because some patients who allegedly had crowns billed under their benefits were told they’re not covered for needed treatment since their annual benefits were exhausted.

“Flagrant abuse of the Medicaid program diverts critical funds from patients in need,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. “My office remains committed to investigating and prosecuting those responsible for fraudulent schemes.”

The Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division is handling the case. According to the Attorney General’s Office, the HCFD is the federally certified Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for Michigan, and it receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $5.5 million for the 2026 fiscal year. The remaining 25%, totaling $1.8 million, is funded by the state.

Salim was arraigned March 19 by Judge Lisa Babcock, charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, and 131 counts of Medicaid fraud, each a felony punishable by up to four years and/or a fine up to $50,000.

Salim appeared for a probable cause conference April 2 and will next appear before the 54B District Court May 1 for a pre-examination conference for felony cases, and again on May 7 for preliminary examination. His attorney, Mitchell Ribitwer, was contacted for further comment, but did not respond by press time.

Former patients of Salim who believe they may have been billed for crowns or other services that were never provided are encouraged to contact the Department of Attorney General by calling 1-800-24-ABUSE.