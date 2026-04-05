Community Foundation set for annual meeting April 14

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published April 5, 2026

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STERLING HEIGHTS –– The Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation will look back and ahead at a public meeting this month.

The nonprofit organization, which focuses on improving the quality of life of Sterling Heights area residents through cultural, educational and recreational activities, is holding its annual meeting at noon Tuesday, April 14, at the Sterling Heights Community Center.

According to a news release, foundation leaders will highlight key accomplishments, review financial status, share growth plans and present the latest round of grants.

Grant recipients will share how they use the foundation’s financial contributions and endowment partners will discuss plans for their earnings.

“The Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation had a strong 2025 calendar year, fulfilling our mission to enhance the quality of life of Sterling Heights area residents with ever increasing contributions funding cultural, educational and recreational activities in the Community, while building record assets and strengthening our brand throughout the city and Macomb County,” Executive Director and President Emeritus Karl G. Oskoian said in a prepared statement.

The foundation will present grants that aid numerous city programs and events, including the Sterlingfest Art & Music Fair, Cultural Exchange, Diversity Dinner, Memorial Day Parade, Dodge Park Farmer’s Market and Music in the Park among many others.

The foundation also provides support for the Utica Community Schools Career Focus Program, the Macomb Science Olympiad, the Play Place for Autistic Children in Sterling Heights, the Rotary Club of Sterling Heights and more.

The foundation is marking its 35th anniversary this year and has contributed more than $1.8 million since its founding. Oskoian said the organization is well positioned to continue making a difference for many years to come.

“The foundation’s future is very bright and poised to continue sustainable, increasing annual growth and income-enabling year-over-year expansion of our mission area community contributions, in perpetuity, built from 35 years of strong, steady and consistent leadership and financial performance,” he said.

Community members are invited to join city, county and other guests at the annual meeting. Guests who plan to attend are asked to call the Sterling Heights Community Relations Department at (586) 446-2489.

For more information about the Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation, go to its website at sterlingheights.gov/shacf.