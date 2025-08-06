City sells land it no longer needs for fire station site

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published August 6, 2025

NOVI — The city of Novi recently sold a parcel of land it owned on Venture Drive to Boll Filter Corp., which desired the land to expand its company.

The 1.75-acre property was donated to the city in 2020 with the intent for the land to be used to build a new fire station. However, city officials have now determined that at least 2 acres of land are needed to do so. Therefore, the city plans to construct a new Fire Station No. 3 on 3.65 acres of property it recently acquired on the west side of Venture Drive, closer to Nine Mile Road.

According to the city, the location of the newly acquired property will allow the firefighters closer access to the thoroughfare and result in quicker response times.

The $300,000 sale of the property to Boll Filter Corp. will help the fast-growing company to remain in the city, according to officials.

“The proceeds will now go to pay off the new station on the east side,” said City Manager Victor Cardenas.

“Just to clarify, the other parcels have already been purchased and closed on,” Mayor Justin Fischer said of the land where the city now intends to build the fire station.

The council voted to approve the sale during its July 28 meeting with a vote of 6-0. Councilwoman Ericka Thomas was not in attendance at the meeting.