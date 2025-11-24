City OKs rezoning overlay for the Grove town house development

A rendering that Ivanhoe Cos. provided to the city of Novi shows what the town houses to be constructed at the new Grove housing development will look like.

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published November 24, 2025

NOVI — A new housing development will soon be built in the area of 12 Mile and Meadowbrook roads.

The city approved a planned rezoning overlay for the Grove, a 232-unit town house development that is meant to focus on the needs of senior citizens, during its regular meeting on Nov. 17. The plan reportedly conserves nature on 47% of the development site. The development will have entrances from both 12 Mile and Meadowbrook.

“It’s a very well thought-out plan for the Grove,” said Gary Shapiro, president of Ivanhoe Cos.

The new development will have a park on the northeast corner of the property and allow public access. The property will feature a trail from the park, which is only a quarter mile from the Beacon Hill park.

Mayor Pro Tem Laura Marie Casey inquired as to whether or not buyers could choose a layout with the owner’s suite on the first floor. She said that many seniors are looking for that feature in a new home.

“The width of the unit dictates the opportunity to get a first-floor master,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro said that purchasers of units that are 30-feet wide will be able to select a first-floor master suite.

Casey said that through the Older Adult Needs Committee, the city found that a lot of senior residents were looking to move into a smaller home, but that there weren’t a lot of homes with first-floor access available for them to purchase, and consequently, they were choosing to stay in their larger homes.

“My hypothesis is that this is going to meet a pretty significant need for residents in Novi,” said Casey.

The homes, according to Shapiro, will probably be priced approximately $550,000 to 600,000.

Councilman Brian Smith said he appreciated that the plan didn’t just say what they were trying to build, but also why they wanted to build it.

“I really appreciate the thought that went into this, the variety of housing that you have supplied here,” Councilman Aaron Martinez said. “The density is now appropriate for that area.”

Shapiro said that the project would start within a year and he hoped that they would be completed within four years.

Councilwoman Priya Gurumurthy asked that they put plenty of benches along the sidewalks, as it is a request she hears frequently from senior residents.

“You checked all the boxes that we had set up eight to 10 months ago. Seldom do we see that, so we really appreciate that,” said Councilman Dave Staudt. “This is first class.”

“See how easy we are to deal with when you just do everything we want you to do?” joked Mayor Justin Fischer.

The motion for a planned rezoning overlay from Office Service Technology to Low-Density Multiple Family was approved 7-0.