Aerialist in ‘Harry Potter’ found magic of theater in Novi

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published March 5, 2025

Chupinsky

Advertisement

NOVI — Broadway actress Erin Chupinsky now flies high in theaters around the world as an aerialist in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” currently being performed in Los Angeles. However, she took her first flight as Peter Pan on the stage of Novi High School more than 20 years ago.

Even today, when she looks back at her career, she says her favorite theatrical memory is of her participation in Peter Pan, as “That’s where I learned to fly.”

And fly high she has, with roles in national tours of not only Harry Potter, but “Cats,” “Love Never Dies,” “Hello, Dolly!,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and many more.

Chupinsky said she grew up performing in community theater as well as in the Novi Community School District. After high school, Chupinsky went to college for musical theater at Western Michigan University and during that time spent a semester at Lamda University in London studying classical theater.

After graduating from college, she said, she began performing on a cruise ship for a year and then moved to New York and began performing in regional theater. Shortly thereafter, she took on her first national tour as a performer in “Wonderful Town.”

“It’s been a mishmash of national tours and a whole bunch of regional theater … and here I am again — this is my ninth national tour,” Chupinsky said.

Novi High School theater director Heather McKaig said she is not at all surprised that Chupinsky has had an illustrious career.

“She was one of the most driven and organized students I have had in over 25 years of directing. She was professional, memorized on time, and ready to work as soon as rehearsal began. She took her work seriously and always wanted to improve,” McKaig said. “Erin is absolutely talented and oh so much fun to work with.”

McKaig said that in addition to talent, Chupinsky understands direction and is able to incorporate that into her work.

“Erin is the type of actor that I say is fun to ‘play’ with because that is what we do when we are really digging into work on stage: We play and see what direction it takes us in,” McKaig said.

Chupinsky said that young people should be aware that, if they pursue performing, they will be shot down a lot before they get that big break.

“It’s just part of the game that you have to have some good stick-to-itiveness and to receive a lot of ‘no’s,’ but as a young person, Novi has a wealth of things available (for those interested in theater),” Chupinsky said.

She suggested getting involved in local community theaters, school productions and summer camps. She said that there are often scholarships available for those who have financial difficulties.

“I feel like what you have to do in theater is just be sort of tenacious and resourceful and put yourself out there and trust in what you want to have happen and know what is right for you, and you just have to keep going for it,” Chupinsky said.

She said young people who are interested in theater need to strive to find and create opportunities for themselves.

“It’s luck and timing, and I’m a firm believer that there can be a place for anyone in this crazy business,” Chupinsky said.