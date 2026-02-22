Safer crosswalks, sidewalks slated for Farmington Hills

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published February 22, 2026

Shutterstock image

Advertisement

FARMINGTON HILLS — The Farmington Hills Public Services Department was recently awarded $325,000 for safer streets.

The grant funding was awarded through the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments’ “Safe Streets Now” grant program, which distributes millions of federal dollars from the Transportation Alternative Program fund to local transit initiatives.

This grant will go towards safer crosswalks and sidewalks near elementary and middle schools and other areas where there is high pedestrian traffic by children.

“Securing these grants is an important step toward improving pedestrian crossings in the city,” said Jacob Rushlow, director of public services for Farmington Hills. “This funding will improve pedestrian visibility, ensuring that community members feel safe while walking.”

Crosswalks make pedestrians more visible by having signs, painted marks on the street, cut curbs and crossing lights. Most of the crosswalks slated for safety improvements do not have signal lights, which the city will install with this grant.

The crosswalks earmarked for improvements include 14 Mile Road east of Northwestern Highway by Warner Middle School, Farmington Road at Tulipwood Road near STEAM Academy and the Farmington Family YMCA, 11 Mile Road at Old Homestead Drive and Drake Road at Howard Road by Hillside Elementary, and Shiawassee Street at Tuck Road by Visions Unlimited. Funds will also be used to improve the sidewalks at Nine Mile Road at Whittington Street.

“The city of Farmington Hills team is always looking for ways to further enhance the high quality of life that community members experience and deserve,” said Karen Mondora, the acting city manager. “I am proud of them for seeking out and securing these funds to make the Farmington Hills community safer and more inclusive for everyone who lives, works and visits.”