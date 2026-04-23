Novi Chamber of Commerce joins Community Impact Day effort

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published April 23, 2026

Volunteers work on Community Impact Day projects in other communities across the state during past events. Photos provided by the Novi Chamber of Commerce

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NOVI — The Novi Chamber of Commerce will be participating in the annual Community Impact Day May 13 for the first time.

The event places hundreds of volunteers on projects that benefit local nonprofits and businesses.

“It’s anyone in Novi that could really use an extra set of hands and a day to make an impact,” said Katie Chuba, president of the Novi Chamber of Commerce.

Community Impact Day originated in Holland, Michigan, four years ago and has swept across the state with 21 communities slated to participate this year. Along with Novi, Grosse Pointe, Troy and Macomb County are participating in the C & G Newspapers coverage area.

Chuba said that in three to four years, Community Impact Day’s small, individual efforts will have a combined economic impact of about $4.5 million across the state.

“So, it’s much bigger than Novi, but we’re happy to be a part of it,” Chuba said.

She said they spent months asking groups and organizations to submit projects that they would like to have done and how many volunteers the projects would require. She said that the goal for the chamber’s first leadership cohort was to have 10 projects, which they more than doubled. This year the chamber has 25 projects, which require the assistance of 175 volunteers.

The projects include packing meals at Hospitality House; painting at Escape Room Novi, the bike track at the Little Mittens Autism Center and at the Novi Community School District Soccer Dugout; beautifying city parks; a food and clothing drive at Fox Run Senior Living for the Novi Rotary Club; packing bags for veterans at Waltonwood; and resume and interview coaching at the Living and Learning Center.

Marc Jappaya, resident and owner of Lincoln Capital Funding in Novi, said he is looking forward to hanging out with members of the community to help others.

“The one thing I’ve realized is when you get out and you meet people and you have an opportunity like this to give back and sort of do good, its just, I don’t know, the atmosphere is just awesome and you meet new people and it feels good to give back,” Jappaya said. “The feeling is a little hard to describe unless you do it often, but yeah, I’m looking forward to meeting new people, to helping out my neighbors, and honestly just hanging out having fun.”

Jappaya said he has gotten some of his neighbors to sign up to volunteer.

“Everybody wants to do good, at least I think they would, and it’s just a few hours out of your day,” Jappaya said. “There is going to be a really large group of some really amazing people, and you never know who you may meet — somebody who becomes a good friend or somebody you learn something from or maybe it’s just a change of pace. You know, get outside and meet some new people.”

Chuba said they are in great need of volunteers, as only 50 people have signed up for the projects.

“I’m thinking we’re going to get at least 200 people for our first year, which is pretty amazing,” she said.

Chuba said she was inspired to bring the city into the project after hearing from other chamber directors about the positive impact the event had on their communities.

“This is a great way for the businesses to give back to the community. It is a great way for them to send their employees out into the community and do some team-building and impact,” Chuba said. “I was like, OK this is really cool. This could be really cool for our business members and our community as well, so I just said let’s go for it. Why not? Why not make your community a better place? This is the right thing to do.”

The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at various locations. Upon completion of the projects, the Novi Police Department, including Chief Erick Zinser, will man the grills at the Lakeshore Park Pavilion to feed the volunteers as part of the afterparty celebration, which will include games and beverages.

Those interested in volunteering can visit novichamber.com or contact the chamber at (248) 349-3743.