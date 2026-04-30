Keego Harbor officers recognized for heroism in Temple Israel attack

Flanked by Keego Harbor Police Chief Robert Barnes, council members and Mayor Joel Ross, Det. Kevin Oliver, second left, and officer James Dennis were recently honored for their heroism during the Temple Israel attack with a “Valor Award.”

Photo provided by Joel Ross

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published April 30, 2026

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KEEGO HARBOR — Det. Kevin Oliver and officer James Dennis of the Keego Harbor Police Department were honored with an award of valor by Police Chief Robert Barnes and the Keego Harbor City Council at the April 16 council meeting.

“We are very honored to be in the presence of two of our heroes — guys who went above and beyond,” said Keego Harbor Mayor Joel Ross.

On March 12, a Hezbollah terrorist drove his truck loaded with gasoline and fireworks into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. According to Keego Harbor Police Chief Barnes, officers Oliver and Dennis were among the first to arrive on the scene and go into the building to rescue the 130 preschoolers inside. Both officers were soaked with water from the fire suppression system, and endured smoke and heat from the fire and explosion.

“They stuck it out,” Barnes said.

The chief presented Oliver and Dennis with plaques that read: “In recognition of your extraordinary heroism and selfless devotion to the duty on March 12, 2026. Your swift and decisive actions during the rescue at Temple Israel saved the lives and protected our community in a moment of extreme danger. Your bravery stands as a testament to the highest tradition of law enforcement and the sacred duty to preserve and protect, running into the unknown to protect all of us,” Barnes read.

Mayor Pro Tem Robert Kalman expressed gratitude for the officers.

“I was so thankful that our officers were available, trained and able to help,” Kalman said. “Thank you.”

From the back of the room, Dennis replied, “All in a day’s work.”