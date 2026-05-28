Harrison Township board denies colocation of marijuana businesses

The Harrison Township Board of Trustees had a detailed discussion on May 26 about the collocation of marijuana businesses.

Photo by Alyssa Ochss

By: Alyssa Ochss | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published May 28, 2026

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — At its meeting on May 26, the Harrison Township Board of Trustees voted 4-3 to deny the introduction of an ordinance amendment that would have allowed the colocation of marijuana grow operations within the township.

Items attached to the agenda explained that as the industry matures, Harrison Township producers have found they have extra space within their buildings and have petitioned to allow the colocation of another marijuana business in the same building.

“This would not impact the number of locations where marijuana businesses could be located, but would allow for additional permitted businesses to share physical space,” the agenda item stated.

Township Clerk Adam Wit said the amendment to Chapter 22, Section 22-93 of the township’s code came about from a discussion at the beginning of a previous meeting. He said it wouldn’t increase the number of locations and that they don’t expect an increase in permits.

“It’s not necessarily different than what we might have expected at the beginning of this,” Wit said. “But it would just allow for additional permitted businesses to share physical space.”

Wit went on to say any colocated business would still have to go through the same process as any other cannabis business.

Township Supervisor Kenneth Verkest said they have successfully regulated commercial cannabis locations in the township and that this is a new idea in their ordinance.

Many board members voice concerns about the industry as it stands right now, citing a strong smell in the industrial district where cannabis shops are located.

Township Treasurer Lawrence Tomenello said he thinks people who have excess spaces can lease it out to industrial industries in that corridor.

“I really do not want more marijuana in that area,” Tomenello said.

He said the smell has been terrible and that the filters that are supposed to stop it do not work.

“And now what you want to do is you want to put more people into that area,” Tomenello said.

Tomenello also said that due to increased commercial property values because of cannabis, other industries and types of manufacturing are kept away from the area. He also said those businesses are what bring jobs to Harrison Township.

At the request of Harrison Township Trustee Liza Rabaut, Verkest explained how grow operations have developed over the years. He said grow operations were occurring in residential zones, a problem felt by other communities as well. The township zoned them into the industrial areas to stop disruptions.

“At the time, our industrial corridor had a lot of vacancies and a lot of buildings that were unoccupied,” Verkest said.

When cannabis was able to be commercialized, the board identified 18 legitimate businesses and they decided to keep the number of locations at 18, knowing they could adjust the number. They ended up with around 21 applications and the board decided to increase the number of locations by resolution. If a cannabis business left, the number would drop back to 20 locations.

Wit said the board has since approved 24 locations as well as four other permitted locations. Two businesses have gone under and another one of the four locations has been eliminated.

Wit said the ordinance addresses locations, the township offers permits and the state approves licenses.

Trustee Dean Olgiati said he feels they make more exceptions for the cannabis industry than any other industry in the township. Wit said they also have the most regulations for the industry. Verkest said he agrees that it is unique.

“We don’t have an ordinance for a body shop the way we do for cannabis businesses,” Verkest said. “But to be fair, for the longest time, cannabis was illegal.”

Verkest went on to say it prompted them to make new rules, and he said they have more regulations for the business than any other business or building in the township.

Trustee Brian Batkins said he would have not voted to approve cannabis in a response to a question from Olgiati. He cites the smell as well as what he thinks it has done to that area. He said in his opinion, he’d table the item, but there was already a motion on the floor.

Tomenello said he saw no benefit in introducing the ordinance other than expanding marijuana growing in the township. He ended his comments by saying if they don’t start capping marijuana in Harrison Township, it will run loose.