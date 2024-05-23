The Friday Five — May 24-27

Metro | Published May 23, 2024

1. Memorial Day celebrations

May 24-27 • Various locations

Ceremonies, parades and more honoring those who died serving their country, local events being held May 24-27 in:



• ​​​​​Berkley

• Beverly Hills

• Eastpointe

• Ferndale

• Franklin

• Grosse Pointe Farms

• Grosse Pointe Woods

• Hazel Park

• Madison Heights

• Novi

• Roseville

• Royal Oak

• Shelby Township

• Southfield

• St. Clair Shores

• Sterling Heights

• Troy

• Utica

For stories about fallen soldiers, veterans groups, Selfridge Air National Guard Base and more, check out C & G's Patriotism & Military section.

2. Novi BBQ Fest: Ribs & Whiskey

May 24-27 • Novi

Cookout competition between national pitmasters and local favorites, also live music on three stages, kids activities, hot pepper eating contest, cigar lounge, artisan vendors, bourbon sampling and cutest puppy contest, 4-10 p.m. May 24, noon-10 p.m. May 25-26 and noon-9 p.m. May 27, Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk, 44175 W. 12 Mile Road in Novi, novibbqfestival.com

3. Madison Family Spring Carnival

May 24-27 • Madison Heights

Carnival rides, food and games, opens 3 p.m. May 24 and noon May 25-27, parking lot at Madison High School, 915 E. 11 Mile Road in Madison Heights, skerbeck.com

4. Down Home Days

May 24-27 • Shelby Township

Live music by Sunset BLVD 7-10:30 p.m. May 24, Scott Cummins 2-5 p.m. and FiftyAmpFuse 7-10:30 p.m. May 25, Bernadette Kathryn and the Lonely Days Band 7-10 p.m. May 26, and Big B and The Actual Proof 7-10 p.m. May 27, also carnival and midway, Knights Park & Pavilion, 11541 21 Mile Road in Shelby Township, shelbytwp.org/our-township/summer

5. Michigan Jewish Family Festival

May 26 • Franklin

BMX stunt show, rides, laser tag, obstacle courses, bounce houses, petting zoo, horse and pony rides, touch a truck, foam pit, giant slide, crafts, clowns, BBQ dinner and more, 3-6 p.m. May 26, behind Franklin Community House, 26225 Carol Ave., free admission but RSVP required, jewishfamilyfestival.com

Bonus: Car festivals/shows

Clinton Township

Remember & Honor car, truck and motorcycle show, plus food, music, raffles, door prizes and awards, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 26, Knights of Columbus, 33320 Kelly Road, call Kim at (586) 610-2990 or Mike at (586) 823-9338

Rochester

Heritage Rod & Custom Car Festival May 25 and Festival of Cars May 26, both run 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind and Rochester Lions Club charities, also awards, 50-50, door prizes, music, food and more, Rochester Municipal Park, 816 Ludlow Ave., rochesterlionsclub.org/index.ph

For more car shows and cruises in 2024, as well as features on local gearheads with unique vehicles, check out C & G's Auto section.

