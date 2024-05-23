Ferndale, Berkley hosting Memorial Day events

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published May 23, 2024

Shutterstock image

FERNDALE/BERKLEY — The cities of Ferndale and Berkley will be hosting Memorial Day events May 27.

Ferndale’s Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of Livernois Street and West Maplehurst Street. The parade route will head along Livernois to Oakridge Street, then to Pinecrest Drive to Nine Mile Road and then Livernois, where it will end at Memorial Mall near Fire Station No. 1. A ceremony will take place at Memorial Mall after the parade and feature a reading of the names of local veterans who have died in the last year.

Berkley’s Memorial Day event, hosted by American Legion Post 374, will start at 11 a.m. at the city’s Veterans Memorial, located at the gazebo by City Hall at 3338 Coolidge Highway. There also will be an event at noon at Post 374, located at 2079 W. 12 Mile Road.