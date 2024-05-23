Parades and more planned for Memorial Day weekend in Madison Heights, Hazel Park

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published May 23, 2024

Shutterstock image

Advertisement

MADISON HEIGHTS/HAZEL PARK — The 2024 Madison Heights Memorial Day Parade will take place Saturday, May 25, the weekend before Memorial Day. The procession will begin moving at 10 a.m., departing just south of Wilkinson Middle School, 26524 John R Road.

From there, the parade will proceed north along John R Road to 11 Mile Road, at which point it will turn right and continue down to Madison High School, 915 E. 11 Mile Road. A memorial service will follow, honoring both fallen members of the military and surviving veterans.

The parade itself will feature new elements this year as well as returning favorites such as a giant American flag carried by local Boy Scouts, and other veterans and community groups from around the area.

The city of Hazel Park will hold its Memorial Weekend festivities May 24-27 at Green Acres Park, 620 W. Woodward Heights Ave. The event will feature a carnival and live music. Attendees can also see the newly completed playscape.

The parade will take place May 27, starting at 10 a.m. at Hazel Park Junior High School, located at 22770 Highland Ave. The procession will arrive at the Hazel Park Community Center, located at Green Acres Park.

For more information, call Hazel Park Recreation at (248) 547-5535.