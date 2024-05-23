City of Troy plans Memorial Day observance

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published May 23, 2024

TROY — The public is invited to join the city in honoring and remembering the men and women who gave their lives for their country at 10 a.m. May 27 at Veterans Memorial Plaza, in front of Troy City Hall, 500 W. Big Beaver Road.

The keynote speaker will be Maj. Kyle A. “Brail” Bruckner, the director of intel - ligence at the 127th Wing of the Selfridge Air National Guard Base, responsible to the wing commander as the principal advisor for intelligence matters and support affecting base personnel and its A-10C attack and KC-135 air refueling missions.

He also serves as the senior intelligence officer for the 127th Operations Group, responsible for all aspects of tactical intelligence support to the Wing’s A-10C attack pilots and group personnel. He received his commission and graduated from Michigan State University’s James Madison College in May 2010 with a degree in international relations, according to a press release from the city.

He was assigned as an intelligence officer to the 20th Fighter Wing, where he served as deputy chief of intelligence analysis responsible for reach-back analytical support to the Wing’s subordinate fighter squadrons. He was later assigned as intelligence officer-in-charge of the 55th Fighter Squad - ron, where he deployed numerous times, including to the Republic of Korea. Prior to his current assignment, he was a juris doctor candidate at Wayne State University Law School and received his juris doctor degree in May 2017 before serving as an assistant state attorney general.

The ceremony will also include raising of the colors by the Troy Police Department honor guard, the laying of a memorial wreath and music by Troy Heritage Concert Band.

For more information, call the Community Affairs Department at (248) 524-1147.