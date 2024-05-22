Grosse Pointes to mark Memorial Day with annual remembrance programs

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published May 22, 2024

A marker in honor of Revolutionary War veterans — donated to The War Memorial by the Louisa St. Clair chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution — will be dedicated during The War Memorial’s annual Memorial Day service May 27. Photo provided by The War Memorial

GROSSE POINTE WOODS/FARMS — Memorial Day is a solemn holiday set aside to acknowledge those who lost their lives in service to their country, and in the Grosse Pointes, there are two programs on that day that pay tribute to members of the military who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Grosse Pointe Woods’ 42nd annual Memorial Day program will take place starting at 10 a.m. May 27 in the Veterans’ Memorial Parkway Circle of Honor, a large median on Vernier Road near Mack Avenue. It’s open to anyone, not just Grosse Pointe Woods residents, and is sponsored by the Grosse Pointe Woods Historical Commission.

Woods Mayor Arthur Bryant said the event usually draws about 300 to 400 people.

“It’s a very nice small-town event,” Bryant said.

Woods City Councilman Kenneth Gafa — who is the council liaison to the Historical Commission — said this event is well attended and supported by the community.

“It’s a nice event honoring those who served,” Gafa said.

Although some chairs will be provided, attendees are encouraged to bring their own as seats fill up quickly.

The Swing Shift Orchestra under the direction of Lynne Henry will perform. Retired U.S. Naval Nurse Corps Cmdr. Janine L. Maisonneuve will give the keynote address.

“They wanted to highlight women in the service,” Bryant explained.

A cannon will be fired in honor of late Woods resident Mason Ferry, of Grosse Pointe Woods, a U.S. Army veteran and history buff who supported the Grosse Pointe Historical Society and other local nonprofits. Ferry died at the age of 84 in September 2023.

The ceremony typically lasts about an hour, organizers said.

For more information, visit gpwmi.us.

The War Memorial, 32 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Farms, is celebrating its 75th anniversary as a patriotic institution with its annual Memorial Day service, which starts at 10 a.m. May 27 on the back, lakefront lawn.

“On Memorial Day, we pay homage to those whose lives were sacrificed in battle and conflict,” War Memorial President and CEO Maria Miller said in a press release. “To take one day to pay tribute to those that gave so much, is the very least we can do as Americans.”

One special aspect of this year’s program will be the dedication of a Revolutionary War patriots’ marker, which is being donated by the Louisa St. Clair chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

“The marker will be dedicated as we reflect on the sacrifices our veterans have made for us,” Louisa St. Clair Chapter Treasurer Deann Newman, who is also a member of the America 250 Committee, said in a press release. “Memorial Day at The War Memorial is a huge family event that has been going on for so many years. Our community is blessed to have The War Memorial do this.”

Miller said they’re very excited about the marker, which will be on permanent display in The War Memorial’s Veterans Gardens.

Music and a recitation of the names of veterans from the Grosse Pointes who died while in the military will be read during the roughly hourlong event.

DAR State Regent Kelly VanWormer will deliver the keynote address.

Although there’s no admission fee at attend, War Memorial officials ask that people who plan on coming register in advance by visiting the event calendar on The War Memorial’s website, warmemorial.org.