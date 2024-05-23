Shelby, Utica planning Memorial Day ceremonies May 26

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published May 23, 2024

Shutterstock image

SHELBY TOWNSHIP/UTICA — Shelby Township will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 1:30 p.m. May 26 at the Shelby Township Veterans Memorial, 52700 Van Dyke Ave.

The solemn event will begin with a welcome from Township Supervisor Rick Stathakis, then Phil Randazzo, Shelby Township veterans event coordinator and a distinguished Vietnam combat veteran, will deliver remarks to those assembled.

“Memorial Day holds a special place in our hearts as we remember the brave souls who have given everything for our freedom,” Randazzo said in a press release. “Their sacrifices will never be forgotten, and it’s our duty to honor their memory and ensure that their legacy lives on.”

The ceremony will include the laying of a memorial wreath, musical tributes, the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, an invocation and honored speaker Judge Stephen Sierawski. Sierawski will reflect on the day’s significance and the legacy of those who served.

Tributes will include the Shelby Township Police Department Honor Guard performing a 21-gun salute, Tim Waage playing taps and the Shelby Township Fire Department and Police Department giving a siren salute.

Utica will hold its Memorial Day ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Memorial Park, next to the Utica Public Library at 7530 Auburn Road. The ceremony will honor all who lost their lives in service to the country. The Marine Corps League Honor Guard will perform a gun salute and taps. After the ceremony, refreshments sponsored by Buscemi’s Pizza will be available at American Legion Post 351, 46146 Cass Ave.