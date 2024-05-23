Novi to host Memorial Day parade and run

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published May 23, 2024

NOVI — The city of Novi will be celebrating the holiday with its annual Memorial Day run and parade. The events will include a 5K run starting at 7:30 a.m. followed by a mile fun run at 8:30 a.m. The cost to participate is $34 for the 5K and $19 for the fun run. Prices will go up after May 26. A portion of the proceeds from the run will benefit Jessica’s Splash Pad.

The Memorial Day Parade will start at 10 a.m. It will feature local veterans and a variety of Novi civic organizations, businesses, bands, Scout troops and families. It will travel along Meadowbrook Road starting at 10 Mile Road. For more information, call Novi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services at (248) 347- 0414, email noviparks@cityofnovi.org or visit cityofnovi.org.