The Friday Five — Aug. 29-Sept. 1

1. Arts, Beats & Eats

Aug. 29-Sept. 1 • Royal Oak

Features juried fine art show, 200-plus musical acts and entertainers on 10 themed stages, and food booths at multiple locations, also kids zone with arts and crafts, inflatables and carnival, regional singing competition, cornhole tournament, culture space celebrating diversity, and more, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 29-31 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 1, held between Lafayette Avenue and Main Street and 11 Mile Road and Lincoln Avenue, artsbeatseats.com

Read more: Arts, Beats & Eats announces legendary music lineup

2. Michigan State Fair

Aug. 28-Sept. 1 • Novi

Includes livestock and agricultural exhibits, vendors, carnival rides and games, fair-style food, racing pigs, BMX and freestyle motocross stunt show, live music and superstar competition, beer festival and home brewing competition, 5K, pumpkin contest, and more, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 28-29 and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., michiganstatefairllc.com, suburbancollectionshowplace.com

3. Labor Day Round Up

Sept. 1 • Franklin

80th annual event includes midway games and prizes, pony rides, petting farm, face painting, inflatables, trackless train ride, food and bake sale, interactive circus, stilt walkers, clowns, bowling ball juggler, classic car show, dog adoptions, and more, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Franklin Community Association Park, 26495 Carol Ave., also parade at noon on Franklin Road from Evelyn Court to Carol Street, magic show at 2 p.m. in FCA Park, and juried fine art fair and live music from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on nearby Village Green, fcamichigan.org/roundup

Read more: Franklin prepares for another eventful Labor Day

4. Detroit Jazz Festival

Aug. 29-Sept. 1 • Detroit

Dubbed world’s largest free jazz festival, hear performances on stages in Hart Plaza and Cadillac Square in downtown Detroit and on Wayne State University's campus in midtown, 6 p.m.-midnight Aug. 29, 2:30 p.m.-midnight Aug. 30, 2 p.m.-midnight Aug. 31 and 1:30-7:15 p.m. Sept. 1, see lineup and map at detroitjazzfest.org

Read more: Detroit Jazz Festival builds on jazz legacy while celebrating genre’s evolution

5. Romeo Peach Festival

Aug. 28-Sept. 1 • Romeo

