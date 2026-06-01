Drone helps police apprehend breaking and entering suspects

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published June 1, 2026

Shelby Township police said they located a fleeing male suspect via a drone’s thermal imaging technology. Screenshot provided by the Shelby Township Police Department

Alexis Lulej

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Police in Shelby Township said a drone’s thermal imaging technology was “essential” in helping officers locate fleeing suspects wanted for allegedly breaking into an abandoned business.

Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Auburn Road at approximately 9:40 p.m. May 12 after a caller reported seeing two subjects behind an abandoned business, possibly attempting to break in.

Upon arrival, an officer saw two suspects running from the back of the building. Despite issuing verbal commands for them to stop, both subjects continued to flee on foot. The officer chased them through the backyards of several homes but ultimately lost sight of the suspects.

A Shelby Township officer trained as a drone pilot launched a drone to assist in the search.

Using thermal imaging, the drone detected a heat signature consistent with one of the fleeing suspects as he moved between houses and jumped a fence. Police said the drone pilot relayed the suspect’s location to officers on the ground, who then closed the perimeter, located the individual and took him into custody.

A separate officer responding to the area observed a female walking nearby. The officer said that she was sweating and had grass stains on her clothing, consistent with someone who had recently been running through yards.

She too was taken into custody.

Shelby Township Police Chief Robert J. Shelide said the incident “clearly demonstrates the value of the advanced tools our officers have at their disposal.”

“The drone’s thermal imaging capabilities were essential in locating the suspects quickly and safely, giving our officers real time information they couldn’t have obtained from the ground. Because of that technology — and the professionalism of our officers — we were able to take both individuals into custody without further risk to the community,” Shelide said in a prepared statement.

The identity of the male suspect, a juvenile, was withheld by police. He was turned over to a parent, and police said charges will be submitted to the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center.

The female suspect, identified as Alexis Lulej, 18, was arraigned May 13 in 41-A District Court and charged with assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer and breaking and entering. She was released on a $5,000 personal bond.

Her attorney, Kevin Schneider, could not be reached for comment by press time.