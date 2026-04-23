Detroit Zoo to open interactive trail experience Memorial Day weekend

This rendering shows a view of the Goat Yard that will be within the Fred and Barbara Erb Discovery Trails at the Detroit Zoo.

Rendering provided by the Detroit Zoo

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published April 23, 2026

This rendering shows the front entrance that is being built for the Fred and Barbara Erb Discovery Trails. Rendering provided by the Detroit Zoo

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ROYAL OAK — To kick off the summer, the Detroit Zoo is opening the Fred and Barbara Erb Discovery Trails, a 7-acre attraction with hands-on experiences, close-up animal encounters, climbing and more.

The trails will open on May 23 for all zoo attendees and are free with admission to the zoo.

Emily Crichton, senior director of guest experiences, said that this interactive experience has been an idea of the zoo’s for almost 20 years.

“The idea of creating a space where families can come together and kids can really both play and connect with animals has been around for a very long time,” Crichton said. “I was involved at the start, about seven and a half years ago, when we really began the specific idea of, OK, what form is that going to take, and what are the things that are going to be included in this space.”

The Discovery Trails include multiple animal friends, including bush dogs, giant anteaters, stingrays, prairie dogs, domestic goats, alpacas, burrowing owls, bamboo sharks, miniature donkeys, and chickens.

“Early on we talked about many different animal species we used to engage in play and learning, and ultimately, we wanted to ensure that there were places where guests could connect in different ways with the animals,” Crichton said. “So, you will actually see in the Fred and Barbara Erb Discovery Trail site, there are animals who maybe are familiar to us, and some old favorites coming back, with prairie dogs returning and bush dogs returning, and then we also have new ways to engage.”

Stingrays, alpacas, bamboo sharks, burrowing owls, and chickens are the new groups of animals joining with the Discovery Trails.

Guests will be able to interact personally with some of the animals, including the goats at the goat encounter yard, where they can brush and pet the goats.

At the stingray cove, attendees will be able to touch and feed the stingrays and bamboo sharks.

The trails will have three main areas, according to Crichton, which are gather, play and connect.

“Those are the actions that we hope guests have in that site. So, the gathering area is really at the central hub of the site, and that’s where all of our amenities are, so we want you to gather, rest on the benches and recover,” she said. “Then we have our play area, and that has a lot more for engaging play. There is a physical aspect that you can move your whole body in these kinetic experiences. It’s very focused on animal engagement. And then on the connect side, it’s a little bit calmer, so that animals in that space can really be participatory and also enjoy those experiences.”

Maurice Anderson, director of guest relations, said that there has already been some excitement coming from guests at the zoo for the opening of the trails.

“We think that the Fred and Barbara Erb Discovery Trails will be a great attendance driver. We know that there is a lot of anticipation for guests who enjoy the sensory experience,” Anderson said. “We know that these experiences guests will enjoy.”

The trails have multiple elements that guests can enjoy for all ages.

For the youngest guests, they can learn about the lifecycle of a butterfly at the Little Sprouts area, a pond-themed play space.

On the senses trail, guests can play and experience different senses to help experience nature in new ways.

At the treetop crossing, guests can climb up to a bird’s eye view via netted climbers, stairs and a ramp, and then slide back down to start over again.

There will also be a Wild Explorer VR experience, giving guests the opportunity to jump into the wildlife in a 360 degree, virtual reality experience, with audio equipment and a motion seat.

At the farmers market experience, kids of all ages can use their imaginations to discover how produce goes from the farm to their plates.

There will also be a canopy trail giving guests the opportunity to visit an eagle’s nest and experience the trails from a new perspective over bridges and swaying walkways.

In the garden cove, guests can walk through the gardens and learn about how plants grow. They can also walk through the mosaic plaza, an art piece created by artist Hubert Massey. The wall features touchable mosaic tiles that fit together like puzzle pieces.

Finally, guests can experience the Draw Alive part of the trails, a digital coloring experience where you can create artwork on a tablet or your own mobile device and then send it off to a shared screen, located inside the base camp.

For the opening weekend, the hours of the zoo will be extended until 8 p.m. That will be on May 22, 23 and 24.

“We have limited parking at the zoo, and we want to make sure that everyone can engage in their day. So, we encourage folks to come later in the afternoon,” she said. “We will have our restaurants open so you can grab a bite to eat and then explore the new space. And then you can avoid some of the larger crowds that way, if you come during those off hours.”

For more information, visit detroitzoo.org/discovery-trails.