Council approves grant for bathrooms

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published April 22, 2026

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ST. CLAIR SHORES — At its meeting on April 6, the St. Clair Shores City Council voted 6-0 to approve adding a $50,000 match to a grant they received to renovate bathrooms at the Civic Ice Arena.

Councilwoman Linda Bertges was excused from the meeting.

According to items attached to the agenda, the city was awarded a 2025 Recreation Passport Grant in the amount of $200,000. The state will provide $150,000 and the city will match the $50,000.

“The grant was awarded to renovate the existing bathrooms within the Gardens Ice Arena so they are ADA compliant using universal design techniques,” the agenda items stated.

Prior to submitting the application, the city agreed to match $50,000 if they were awarded the grant. The money will come from the Parks and Recreation budget for fiscal year 2026-2027.

City Planner Liz Koto presented the item and said what was brought before council at the meeting is a resolution confirming the match amount and that they intended to send it to the state.

Mayor Kip Walby said the bathrooms sorely need the update and it is a great addition and update to the Civic Arena.

Councilwoman Candice Rusie asked Koto to explain “universal design” for those who may not know what it is. Koto said it’s a step further than the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

“It’s taking into consideration things that may not be considered typical American for Disabilities Act situations but are very helpful in terms of providing special lighting so that people who have low sight can see better,” Koto said.

Another amenity is quieter hand driers.

“It’s sort of the experience you get when you walk into a public restroom and it feels inviting for any person at any stage and age of their life,” Koto said.

Rusie said the building hosts a lot of different events and user groups.

“Not only is it really nice just to be able to update the bathroom but to make them more usable, welcoming to anybody who wants to use them I think is a fantastic investment for the city,” Rusie said.