Vehicle collision in Troy results in two fatalities

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published January 21, 2025

TROY — A fatal motor vehicle crash around westbound W. Long Lake Road at Northfield Parkway claimed the lives of both of the drivers who were involved, according to a press release from the Troy Police Department.

The accident occurred at 8:41 a.m. Jan. 14.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a 2008 Saab 97X, driven by a 53-year-old male from Bloomfield Hills, was traveling eastbound on W. Long Lake Road in the westbound lanes.

The Saab collided head-on with a 2012 Dodge Caravan, which was driven by a 70-year-old male from Sterling Heights.

Emergency responders, including from the Troy Fire Department, Universal Ambulance Service and the Troy Police Department, quickly arrived on the scene, according to the release.

However, despite their efforts, both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

For more information, visit troymi.gov/departments/police/index.php.

