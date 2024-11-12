Three newcomers oust incumbents on Troy Schools Board of Education

Community members wait to cast their votes on Election Day Nov. 5 at the Troy Community Center.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published November 12, 2024

TROY — Seven candidates ran for three six-year Troy Public Schools Board of Education terms Nov. 5, with three newcomers outperforming three incumbents to earn spots on the board.

Out of the 74,208 votes recorded for the race, newcomers Ayesha Potts received 17.23% of the vote with a total of 12,787, Audra Melton received 16.74% of the vote with a total of 12,424, and Stephanie Zendler received 16.72% of the vote with a total of 12,404, each winning a spot.

Potts is a 16-year resident of Troy and a mother to two current Troy students and two Troy School District alumni. She is heavily involved in Troy, volunteering for various organizations, including serving on the PTO executive board of her children’s elementary school for the past 13 years. Potts, a registered nurse, received her education in Canada before moving to the United States.

Melton has been a resident in Troy for 42 years and has two children who graduated from the Troy School District. She previously served as one of the founding teachers of the International Academy in Bloomfield Township and worked with the Troy School District to open IA East, becoming the first principal of the school. She also served as principal of Baker Middle School and interim principal of Athens High School. Melton retired after 30 years with the district.

Zendler has lived in Troy for 11 years. She has eight children, seven of whom have attended or are currently attending the Troy School District. She served as principal of Morse Elementary School for 12 years. Prior to working in Troy, she served as principal in another district. She has worked in public education for 25 years and is currently the owner of an education consulting business.

Newcomer Alex Karpowitsch received a total of 10,840 votes, or 14.61%; incumbent Nicole L. Wilson received 10,664 votes, or 14.37%; incumbent Karl Schmidt received 9,356 votes, or 12.61%; and incumbent Gary N. Hauff received 5,494 votes, or 7.40%.

Superintendent Rich Machesky thanked the outgoing Board of Education trustees for their years of service to the Troy School District in a letter sent to the community. Hauff served on the school board for 26 years, Schmidt for 13 years and Wilson for six years.

“Please join me in thanking our outgoing board members — Gary Hauff, Karl Schmidt, and Nicole Wilson — each leave behind a legacy of dedication and commitment to Troy’s students and families,” Machesky said in the letter. “Their tireless efforts and steadfast leadership have helped shape the district into what it is today.”

Voters could select no more than three candidates on the ballot and the position has a six-year term. Board members make $100 per year and are also allowed to attend board-related conferences paid for by the district.

The new Board of Education trustees will be sworn in at the January 2025 Board of Education meeting.

More Troy election results:

Representative in State Legislature — 56th District

For the Representative in State Legislature position in the 56th District, the Democratic candidate Sharon MacDonell won with 29,038 votes, which comes to 57.16% of the vote.

The Republican candidate, David Kniffen, received 21,765 votes, which comes to 42.84% of the vote.

The votes for this race reached 50,803.

This position has a two-year term and a salary of $71,685.

Representative in State Legislature — 57th District

Republican candidate Thomas E. Kuhn received 26,749 votes, which comes to 57.22% of the vote for 57th District state representative.

Democratic candidate Aisha Farooqi received 20,002 votes in the race which comes to 42.78% of the vote.

A total of 46,751 votes were recorded for this race.

This position has a two year term and a salary of $71,685.

Oakland County Commissioner — 2nd District

Democrat Penny C. Luebs won the race for Oakland County Commissioner in the 2nd District with 21,915 votes with 58.46% of the vote.

Republican Edward Kempen received 15,486 votes, which comes to 41.31% of the vote.

A total of 37,484 votes were recorded.

This position has a four-year term and an annual salary of $45,255.

Oakland County Commissioner — 3rd District

Democratic candidate Ann Erickson Gault won the race for Oakland County Commissioner in the 3rd District with 19,647 votes, which reached 56.41% of the vote.

Republican candidate Douglas K. MacLean received 15,086, which reached 43.31% of the vote.

A total of 34,830 votes were recorded for this race.

This position has a four-year term and an annual salary of $45,255.

Operating Millage Renewal Proposal for Troy District Schools

Out of a total of 34,693 votes, the Operating Millage Renewal Proposal for Troy District Schools passed with 21,861 yes votes, totaling 63.01%, and 12,832 no votes, totaling to 36.99%.

The proposal renews the school district’s authority to levy up to 18 mills for general school district operating purposes on non-homestead property in the district. Additionally, it restricts the levy on principal residences, or owner-occupied homes, to no more than 5.7049 mills and protects against the impact of Headlee rollbacks of up to 4.0 mills.

It will continue to levy on principal residence property only the portion of the mills necessary to allow the school district to receive the full revenue per pupil foundation allowance permitted by the state. In 2024, the school district only levied 2.7936 mills on personal residences.

“On behalf of the Troy School District Board of Education, administration, and staff, I want to thank you for your support in passing our district’s non-homestead operating millage and our hold harmless millage,” Machesky said in a letter sent to the community.

He continued, “Your commitment to our schools and students is deeply appreciated, and this critical funding will help us continue to provide the world-class education that our community values. The Troy School District has a long-standing history of well-supported ballot initiatives, and I am grateful for your continued support and partnership.”

Oakland County Parks and Recreation Millage

Out of a total of 683,118, the Oakland County Parks and Recreation Millage passed with 474,117 yes votes, totaling to 69.40%, and 209,001 no votes, totaling to 30,60%.

The new millage will replace Oakland County Parks’ 0.35-mill levy, which was set to expire in 2029, with a new tax rate of 0.65 mills that will expire in 2043. The 0.3-mill increased rate will generate $24 million annually for investment in parks, trails, recreation programs and conservation.