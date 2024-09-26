Senior Summits highlight Southfield residents’ staying power

Sen. Jeremy Moss expanded the annual Senior Summit to include Pontiac. The second annual Senior Summit in Pontiac took place Sept. 13.

Photo provided by Jeremy Moss

By: Kathryn Pentiuk | Southfield Sun | Published September 26, 2024

SOUTHFIELD — For the past 10 years — “minus COVID” — state Sen. Jeremy Moss has held the Annual Senior Summit in Southfield.

“Ten years ago, it was just a handful of us in the City Council chambers, and it’s grown and grown, and we’ve basically filled out the entire Southfield Pavilion with hundreds of constituents talking to dozens of different tables of organizations and entities that provide services for them,” he said.

The 10th annual Senior Summit was held Sept. 9 in the Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Road. Last year, Moss expanded the summit to include an event in Pontiac. The second Pontiac event was held on Sept. 13 at Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, 143 Oneida St.

“When the district lines shifted, and my district took me up to Pontiac, I wanted to at least host one in the Pontiac community, so we have one in the south end and the north end,” Moss said.

The event featured remarks by Moss, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and other local officials. Over 30 senior-focused organizations were in attendance to provide resources and health screenings. Wayne Health Mobile Unit was on-site providing health screenings, COVID-19 PCR testing, vaccinations and linkage to care and community services. Healing Heart Safety Services provided Narcan training, and the Oakland County Health Department provided flu shots.

Some of the organizations on-site included AgeWays Nonprofit Senior Services and Disability Network Eastern Michigan. Oakland County government agencies such as the Oakland County Neighborhood and Housing Development Office, Oakland County Older Adult Services, and Oakland County Health and Human Services were also in attendance.

The summit focused on issues important to seniors, such as local resources, and identity theft and scam protection.

“It’s kind of a one-stop shop with all of the resources that are here for seniors in our community. I’ve been a lifelong Southfield resident, on the City Council and now in the state Legislature, and I can tell you that the seniors are the absolute backbone of our community, especially in Southfield, where we’re not really a transient community. People have called Southfield home for 30, 40, 50 years in our community, and many people want to age in place and continue to call Southfield their home as they enter into their senior years. This is kind of a hallmark of what I’ve dedicated my service to in our community, to make sure that the long-term Southfield residents who call our community home know that I’m there for them, and they can expect this type of service from my office.”

Nessel commended Moss for putting the event together.

“Thank you so much for continuing to put on these amazing events,” she said. “The government, state, federal, local, we can offer all of the services in the world to the public, but they’re not very helpful if you don’t know about them, right? So here, you have all these amazing community organizations that do so much good work, day in and day out.”

For more information on the annual Senior Summit, visit senatedems.com/moss/.

For questions regarding the event, contact Moss’ office at (517) 373-7888, (855) 347-8011 or SenJMoss@senate.michigan.gov.