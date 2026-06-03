Royal Oak Schools sees largest enrollment of kindergarteners since pandemic

Incoming kindergarten students sign their “Certificate of Excitement” with large pencils.

Photo provided by Samantha Jones

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published June 3, 2026

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ROYAL OAK — Royal Oak Schools held a kindergarten signing day on May 19, and the district set a new high for enrollment since the pandemic.

Royal Oak Schools achieved an enrollment of 454 kindergarteners and developmental kindergarteners currently enrolled, which is more than last year’s 428, a Royal Oak Schools press release states.

This jump brings the district back to pre-pandemic levels, with additional enrollments expected over the summer as families move to Royal Oak.

Royal Oak Schools’ first all-district kindergarten signing day welcomed 333 kids and their families to the schools for the first time.

The event was designed to imitate a collegiate signing day similar to what high school students participate in, according to the press release.

“We wanted to welcome our newest families and give our incoming kindergarteners a head start for next year by easing fears about what their classroom will look like, who their teachers will be, and providing them with a few tools to help them prepare,” John Tafelski, superintendent of Royal Oak Schools, said in a prepared statement. “With support from Royal Oak Schools Foundation, we were able to provide every student with a brand new book, a math skills write and wipe board, a math activity journal, their first Royal Oak Schools T-shirt, and a string bag to carry it all.”

The students had the chance to pose for photos as they signed their “Certificate of Excitement” with large pencils, according to the release, which were scaled to show the excitement level.

The students also got to experience the school’s cafeteria, libraries and future classrooms.

For more information on Royal Oak Schools, visit royaloakschools.org.