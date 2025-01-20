Police apprehend suspect who allegedly crashed fleeing vehicle into Berkley home

A Southfield resident was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee from police. The resulting pursuit ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into a Berkley home.

Photos provided by the Berkley Public Safety Department

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published January 20, 2025

The Berkley Public Safety Department stated that no one was injured from the incident and that it would assist the residents whose home was damaged and make sure they receive support.

The Berkley Public Safety Department is seeking multiple felony charges against the suspect, including fleeing and eluding, possession of cocaine and resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Advertisement

BERKLEY — A vehicle pursuit in Berkley ended with an SUV crashing into a home.

According to the Berkley Public Safety Department, officers attempted to pull over a white Dodge Journey at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, near Edwards Avenue and Greenfield Road, as the driver had an outstanding warrant and was operating a vehicle without insurance.

Police stated in a social media post that the driver, a 31-year-old Southfield resident, refused to stop and fled through the cities of Oak Park and Huntington Woods before returning to Berkley. At this point, the suspect reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a Berkley home. The driver attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by the Public Safety Department near the site of the crash.

“Upon further investigation, the suspect was found to be in possession of cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms,” the Public Safety Department stated. “The individual also showed signs of operating under the influence of narcotics.”

The Berkley Public Safety Department is seeking charges against the suspect for fleeing and eluding, a five-year felony; possession of cocaine, a four-year felony; resisting/obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony; possession of psilocybin mushrooms, a one-year misdemeanor; and operating under the influence of narcotics, a 93-day misdemeanor. The suspect also has multiple outstanding felony warrants in Michigan and Georgia for drug trafficking and theft, according to the Public Safety Department

The department stated that it would not be releasing more information on the incident until after the suspect is arraigned in court, but it confirmed that there were no injuries and the department was “committed to assisting the residents whose home was damaged during the pursuit and ensuring they receive the necessary support.”

“The Berkley Police Department is proud of the swift and professional actions of our officers, whose dedication ensures the safety of our community,” the department stated. “We remind residents that incidents like these highlight the importance of the collaborative efforts between law enforcement and the public. We encourage everyone to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity, knowing that the men and women of Berkley Public Safety are here to protect and serve.”



