Officials OK funds for new trail connection along relief drain

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published April 17, 2026

Sterling Heights Parks and Recreation Director Kyle Langlois discusses a new trail connection project at the April 7 City Council meeting. “This trail will provide an important connection from Nelson Park to Ryan Road and is another step toward expanding our community trail network,” he said. Screenshot taken from Sterling Heights City Council meeting broadcast

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STERLING HEIGHTS — A city-county partnership is quite literally paving the way for a new pedestrian trail in Sterling Heights.

The pathway will be about seven-tenths of a mile and run from the north end of Nelson Park to the sidewalk west of Ryan Road. According to a city news release, the new trail will provide a more accessible and enjoyable route for walking, biking and outdoor recreation while improving connectivity between parks, neighborhoods and destinations throughout the city.

It is part of Sterling Heights’ long-term goal of creating continuous trail connections along the Sterling Relief Drain.

On April 7, the City Council approved $403,670 for the project. Funds will be paid to the Macomb County Public Works Office, which is overseeing construction as part of a larger drain maintenance and environmental improvement project funded through multiple partners and grants.

“As I believe most everybody knows … the city has really placed a high priority on walkability, nonmotorized trails and pathways throughout the city,” Parks and Recreation Director Kyle Langlois said at the meeting.

He said the new path “will kind of weave and meander through the relief drain area — through a native prairie area — which will be a great visual and really a much nicer walkway to traverse instead of going along 15 Mile Road to get to that point.”

Langlois said the trail installation is part of a grant Macomb County submitted through the National Fish and Wildlife Association Foundation for improvements to the relief drain. He said the work, which is underway, includes removing sediment and planting trees and native seed mix.

“Basically, creating a natural prairie environment along the relief drain,” he said. “The trail that we have going in will be a city operated and run trail.”

Langlois said if all goes well, the trail will open in November. He called it “another great opportunity to walk along a waterway and see some native species and native animals.”

“This project is another important step in expanding our trail network and connecting our community,” Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor said in a news release. “Investing in trails and non-motorized connections improves quality of life, encourages recreation and fitness, and helps residents better enjoy the outdoor spaces throughout Sterling Heights.”

The trail project is part of an ongoing partnership between Sterling Heights and the Macomb County Public Works Office to develop trails and improve infrastructure along drain areas.

“Partnerships like this allow us to improve infrastructure while also creating recreational opportunities for residents,” said Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller. “This project will enhance the Sterling Relief Drain area while adding a valuable new trail connection for the community.”

The project supports the city’s nonmotorized transportation plan and Vision 2040 goals, which focus on creating an accessible city that is connected with a robust system of pathways and trails, outdoor recreation, sustainability and quality-of-life improvements throughout Sterling Heights.

For more information about parks and trails in Sterling Heights, go to sterlingheights.gov.