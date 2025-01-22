MSGCU accepting scholarship program applications

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published January 22, 2025

MSGCU will award scholarships in various categories to teachers and administrators. Photo provided by Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union

METRO DETROIT — Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union is accepting applications for its annual scholarship program. The credit union will award over $130,000 in scholarships, including 43 scholarships of $2,500 each to help students and educators reach career goals, and 14 scholarships of $2,000 each to support future first responders.

According to a press release, 10 additional scholarships will be awarded in 2025, representing an increase of $25,000.

Nonmembers are welcome to apply for an MSGCU scholarship and must become a member if selected as a scholarship recipient.

“Earning a degree or certification requires a great deal of determination and hard work, along with a significant financial investment,” said Steve Brewer, president and CEO of MSGCU, in a release announcing the 2025 scholarship program. “MSGCU is increasing our scholarship awards this year to support more students in the communities we serve. We have provided over $1.25 million in scholarships since our program started 20 years ago, helping more than 600 recipients complete their education.”

The MSGCU High School Excellence Scholarship, formerly the Educational Solutions Scholarship, helps high school seniors who attend college. There are 18 scholarships in the amount of $2,500 each.

The Rudolph Heino People Helping People Scholarship supports college-bound high school seniors with a commitment to helping others. A total of 15 scholarships of $2,500 are being offered.

With four $2,500 scholarships, the Larry Swantek Educational Studies Scholarship benefits high school seniors and current college students planning to become teachers. The Milo Perreault Educator Advancement Scholarship helps certified teachers and administrators continue their education. Four $2,500 scholarships will be offered.

William Cayen Skilled Trades Scholarship supports students pursuing certification in electrical, heating/air conditioning, automotive, or other industrial and advanced technologies or skilled trades programs. Two $2,500 awards are offered to current skilled trades students or graduating high school seniors pursuing a skilled trades certificate.

The credit union also funds the Stephen Thomas First Responder Scholarship, which supports first responders enrolled in police and/or fire academies at local colleges with 14 scholarships of $2,000 each. Applications occur directly with Macomb Community College, Oakland Community College, Washtenaw Community College, and Schoolcraft College.Scholarship applications can be submitted online at msgcu.org/scholarships. The deadline to apply is Feb. 25.