Community enjoys Holiday Art & Cookie Sale at local church in Troy

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published December 18, 2024

Sweet treats await to be sold during the Holiday Art & Cookie Sale at Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Dec. 14. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

TROY — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation once again held its Holiday Art & Cookie Sale on Dec. 14.

This church is located at 4230 Livernois Road and has been a part of Troy since 2014, when Paint Creek Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rochester and Emerson Church Unitarian Universalist in Troy merged to become Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation.

The Holiday Art & Cookie Sale has been a part of this congregation for around 16 years, though the activities associated with this event were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It started with the cookie sale,” Paula Talarico, treasurer with Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, said. “Homemade cookies are brought in by people in the congregation.”

Later, this event added the sale of pottery items along with products like jewelry, books, and ornaments among other handcrafted items for visitors to enjoy. For this year’s sale event, 12 vendors were featured, though two of the vendors are friends of the church and not a part of the congregation.

“It’s a fun thing to do in the winter season,” Talarico said.

The proceeds from this event provide some funding for the church and have raised roughly around $2,200 to $2,300 in previous years.

One of the vendors present at this event was Barbi Bourgeois, who makes custom art that can be put on candles and ornaments, along with portraits. Much of her art comes from her own original illustrations as well as portraits of pets and loved ones that can be commissioned by customers.

“I’d like to have time to do more,” Bourgeois said. “I really enjoy custom artwork. I send and create work from my own mind.”

Visit the Barbi Art Facebook page or contact Bourgeois at barbiart@yahoo.com or (810) 627-9505.

Another vendor present was Joanie Ugelow from “Pottery by Joan.” Ugelow had initially been interested in pottery and had done some work with clay and wheelwork projects, though, once she retired, she got into clay work again. She has done clay classes at the Troy Community Center and has had her work featured in a Mount Clemens gallery and at shows in Warren and Royal Oak.

The designs on many of her pottery items have used different plant pressing, sculpting and glazing techniques. Call (248) 689-8544 for more information about her work.

“I try to price these items reasonably so my work goes to many different homes,” Ugelow said.

Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation will also be holding a Winter Solstice service and afterglow on Dec. 21 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit beaconcongregation.org.