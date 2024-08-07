Berkley native wins Democratic primary in bid for state House reelection

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published August 7, 2024

BERKLEY — The state House representative from the city of Berkley will have a chance to continue serving in the Michigan Legislature.

Natalie Price, D-Berkley, overwhelmingly won her primary race for the Democratic Party nomination for the 6th District in the Michigan House of Representatives on Aug. 6 against Joseph R. Fisher.

The 6th District represents the cities of Berkley and Huntington Woods, and portions of the cities of Birmingham, Royal Oak, Bloomfield Township, Beverly Hills and Southfield. Price currently serves as the representative for the 5th District.

Of 13,787 votes cast in the Democratic Party primary, Price received 12,424 while Fisher received 1,363, according to the unofficial results. Price will be up against Brent M. Lamkin, who was uncontested in the Republican Party primary and received 3,668 votes.

Helena Scott, D-Detroit, also is seeking reelection to the state Legislature and was able to win her Democratic primary race for the 8th District against Chris Gilmer-Hill.

Scott received 10,100 of the 13,773 votes cast, and Gilmer-Hill received 3,673 votes. Her opponent will be Alex Kuhn, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary and received 651 votes.

The 8th District represents the cities of Ferndale, Pleasant Ridge and a portion of Detroit. Scott currently serves in the 7th District.

Both Price and Scott changed districts as part of the redrawn district lines that were approved earlier this year.



