Upgrades coming to trail, Nature Center at Stony Creek Metropark

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks system will be making some upgrades at the Reflection Trail and Nature Center at Stony Creek Metropark.

Photo provided by the Huron-Clinton Metroparks

By: Mary Beth Almond | C&G Newspapers | Published September 25, 2024

ROCHESTER/SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The Reflection Trail and Nature Center at Stony Creek Metropark will soon see some upgrades.

Approximately $1.1 million in improvements are on tap for the park’s Reflection Trail, near the Nature Center, thanks $500,00 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and an additional $600,000 from Huron-Clinton Metroparks.

The Reflection Trail features accessible trails and boardwalks, native tree and prairie plantings, three new trail bridges, and a pond overlook and pond dipping platform for nature study.

Hilary Simmet, a marketing specialist for the metroparks, said the project will include replacing the main entrance walkway so that it’s accessible to all and providing additional accessible parking spaces. Nature Center improvements include energy-efficient lighting, automatic doors and rain collection barrels.

“The project is in its beginning stages and won’t be complete until 2026,” said Simmet.

Danielle Mauter, the chief of marketing and communications for the metroparks, said the work at the Reflection Trail will improve the experience for park goers of all abilities in an area of the park that is “extremely popular.”

“This trail was identified as a high-use trail that would benefit from accessibility improvements so that more visitors have access to nature trails. It is often used in programming at the Nature Center, and the project will improve the trail and create new opportunities for visitors and program participants to enjoy and engage with nature,” she said in an email.

Earlier this year, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Board of Commissioners approved $3 million in funding to resurface nine miles of trails throughout the parks. Additional grant funding of $629,104 has been secured for specific trail projects — including the Stony Creek project — with metroparks contributing matching funds of $637,440 to the projects.

Metroparks Director Amy McMillan said the metroparks are proud to provide a beautiful and expansive trail system for the communities in southeast Michigan to enjoy.

“We work hard to maintain, improve, and even expand the trails that are available for use. Funding of trail projects is an essential piece of the puzzle in improving trail systems, accessibility, and recreation opportunities,” she said in a statement. “We look forward to the public enjoying the improvements.”

Stony Creek Metropark is one of 13 metroparks in the state. It is a 4,435-acre park that straddles the border of Macomb and Oakland counties, north of Rochester, and covers four communities: Shelby Township, Rochester, Oakland Township and Washington Township. It connects to the Macomb Orchard Trail and lies just east of the Iron Belle Trail.

For more information, visit www.metroparks.com.