Troy advises residents to prepare for snow emergencies

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published December 17, 2024

TROY — Residents of the city of Troy may expect snow emergencies to be declared to allow for the roadways to be plowed during the current winter season.

In June 2024, the Troy City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the traffic code to include snow emergencies.

A snow emergency in the city of Troy can be requested by the Troy police chief, the director of public works or an authorized designee when snowfall exceeds 4 inches, which would necessitate the plowing of subdivision streets.

The city manager or an authorized representative may officially declare the emergency and set the period of time for the emergency to remain in effect.

During a snow emergency, all vehicles should be removed from public streets to ensure the plow trucks can operate efficiently and clear the entire roadway.

“While the declaration is in effect, no person shall park or allow to remain parked any vehicle in any area designated in the snow emergency declaration,” the amendment to the traffic code from the June 10 City Council meeting said. “Failure to comply with the parking prohibitions set forth in the snow emergency declaration shall be a civil infraction.”

Previously at the City Council’s Oct. 28 meeting, Department of Public Works Director Kurt Bovensiep and Troy Communications Director Courtney Flynn presented more information about snow emergencies.

Some of their main points covered why this amendment is important. Cars being out of the street makes it safer and more efficient for plow truck operators to clear the road. The streets are safer once the plows go through, and it’s safer for emergency vehicles during a snow event to not have to contend with other cars.

“It’s something we’ve strived for in the past,” Bovensiep said. “Obviously, we were successful here, but some of the reasons why that is important (are that) not only are we contending with cars, but in addition, when that car moves, we’re leaving that snow in the road. That snow can be disruptive to not only other vehicles traveling those local roads but also to emergency vehicles and our refuse and recycling trucks.”

Parking on the street during a snow emergency is prohibited and fineable up to $75.

Troy community members will be notified when a snow emergency is declared if they sign up for email and/or text alerts at bit.ly/TroySnow. Information about snow emergencies will be sent to local news outlets and will also be on the city’s social media accounts, website and local cable stations.

“We know this is a change and we have been working with the Police Department,” Flynn said. “So especially this year, we will be on a warning system initially, and the police are able to track that to know maybe repeat offenders, but instead of handing out tickets, they will receive a card that explains that it is a snow emergency.

“We’re already encouraging the public to sign up to receive notifications. So that’s through our government delivery system, which some of you may already be signed up to receive notifications,” Flynn said.

For more information, visit bit.ly/TroyWinterWeather.