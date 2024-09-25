Southfield library improvements start new chapter

The entrance to the Southfield Public Library is temporarily closed while exterior construction is underway. The entrance is scheduled to reopen by mid-October.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Kathryn Pentiuk | Southfield Sun | Published September 25, 2024

SOUTHFIELD — Phase one of construction at the Southfield Public Library, 26300 Evergreen Road, began Aug. 26 as part of a plan to improve the building’s exterior, a project that started in 2021.

Phase one included the repaving of the library’s front walkway to improve safety and accessibility. In addition to the walkway improvements, the project added seating, a bike rack and an outdoor classroom area. The cost for the project is $504,000, funded by the Library Building Improvements Account and the Donations, Memorial Trusts and Sponsorships Account.

“The project was both a continuing investment in the infrastructure of the library, as well as to provide solutions to COVID restrictions at that time. Phase one included refurbishing the fountain terrace on Evergreen, improving the safety and use of the Children’s Imaginarium Garden, and beautifying the grounds with fresh landscaping,” Mary Beall, city librarian for the Southfield Public Library, stated. “These improvements allowed the library to continue holding educational and recreational programs for the community. It also launched our popular free Jazz and Blues at Your Library Summer Concert Series, generously hosted and sponsored by the Friends of the Southfield Library.”

Phase two of the project began Sept. 21 and will include improvements to the Youth Imaginarium Garden, as well as new pathways and features.

“Phase two is going to be they’re working on our Imaginarium Garden, improving that, so the improvements to that will be seen in the springtime. And then we’re also adding in an outdoor classroom that’s going to be right outside of our meeting room hallway, and so we’ll get to use that next year,” Kelly Rembert, Southfield Public Library outreach librarian, said. Rembert said that while construction is underway, residents will be rerouted to a special entrance. There are signs to the alternate entrance to help direct traffic. Library visitors may also utilize the drive-up window or use online services for requests, to chat with a librarian and for digital library resources. As of now, the front entrance has been postponed to reopen in mid-October.

For more information, visit southfieldlibrary.org.